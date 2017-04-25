Putting in hard yards at college

I’m in bed with the flu. I’ve been battling a sinus problem for a while so I’ve come home to Waterford to rest up.

It was one of a number of reasons why I missed the West of Ireland a couple of weeks ago, although the main one was that I had to concentrate on my thesis.

I’m nearing the end of my Equine Business degree at Maynooth University and the deadline is looming for this thesis on ‘The Effects of Brexit on the Equine Industry’.

I’ve had to do a lot of research for it and, unfortunately, college study had to take precedence over golf that week, although it also gave me time to work on my game a small bit.

That’s important because I’ve very busy month coming up with the Lytham Trophy next week, the Irish Amateur up at Royal County Down (May 11 to 14), then a week of exams before I go back to England for the Brabazon Trophy at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire.

It’s going to be a hectic May so perhaps a few days in bed has forced me to relax and get some college work done.

The balance between golf and university is just about working out although, to be honest, I’m playing a lot more golf than I am studying.

I’m immensely grateful to have been on a Paddy Harrington Scholarship at Maynooth for the past three years.

It’s been great for me off and on the golf course and it’s been important to have been able to stay in Ireland in that time.

I went over to the States to have a look at a few colleges but nothing really stood out for me and I wasn’t sure if it would have improved me as a player in that culture.

The competition is clearly very good but I wasn’t sure I would have enjoyed my time over there and ultimately I love living here in Ireland.

Staying in Ireland, going to Maynooth, it’s enabled me to continue with my own coach while the Paddy Harrington golf scholarship has given me access to so much more, the coaching, nutrition, physio, strength and conditioning, yoga — it has everything that you’d want and another big plus for me was that I’ve also been able to do a degree in a field that I’m hugely interested in.

Another major positive of staying has been to have the opportunity to continue on GUI panels, the preparation and tournament play in places like Spain, the UK, South America, and South Africa, these are opportunities you can’t buy.

It’s great and there’s a lot more to come over the next few months and there are some exciting times ahead.

I

t’s been an eventful past month. I started it by coming seventh at the R&A Foundation Scholars tournament at St Andrews but was delighted for my Maynooth and Ireland team-mate Stuart Grehan, who had a fabulous win up there, and played fantastically well.

The highlight for me was being added to the GB & Ireland Walker Cup panel ahead of this September’s matches against the United States in Los Angeles.

I played nicely down in Sotogrande at the Nations Cup, Ireland came second in the team event just behind Wales and I was runner-up in the individual event behind Wales’s Jack Davidson, who put in a very impressive performance.

It was really good fun contending in the last group again and getting another second-place finish was good.

Even better was coming off the 18th and being told we’d been added to the Walker Cup panel.

It’s nice to be in the frame but I’m just one player on a wider squad with some serious talent and this is just the start.

I’ve got one foot in the door so hopefully, I can get the two of them in over the next few months. The hard work begins now.