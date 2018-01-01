Puel hoping to get back on track

Leicester boss Claude Puel admits today’s clash with Huddersfield is “crucial” for his Foxes as they look to end their winless run, writes Phil Medlicott

Since claiming victory four times in a row in the Premier League, Leicester have taken only one point from the four games that have followed.

Ahead of the home match against the Terriers, Puel, whose men lost 2-1 at Liverpool on Saturday, said: “This is a crucial game for us. We need to build new momentum. It is not a good period for the results.”

The Anfield contest saw Jamie Vardy put the visitors in front before Mohamed Salah’s second-half brace turned things around.

Puel’s team also opened the scoring at Watford on St Stephen’s Day, only to end up being beaten 2-1.

Leicester have played six away matches under the Frenchman following his appointment as their manager in October and while they have had the lead in all of them, only two have yielded wins.

Puel added: “We need to make progress with our quality, after we regain possession for example. There is fantastic hard work from all the team, with togetherness and a positive outlook.

“But now we need to have a little more possession and control of the ball.

“We were leading a lot of games away in these last games but often the team can come back against us. We need to have more control of the game.”

Eighth-placed Leicester face a Huddersfield outfit who they lead by three places and three points in the table.

David Wagner’s team are unbeaten in four games, having drawn each of their last three.

Leicester will assess Ben Chilwell after the defender missed the match on Saturday due to illness.

While Adrien Silva will be registered for Leicester in January, his paperwork will not come in time for him to be involved in today’s game.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner wants his side to launch 2018 with an improved performance today. The Terriers were below-par in Saturday’s goalless home draw against Burnley, but after eking out another crucial point Wagner is satisfied they are on course to achieve their sole aim and retain their Premier League status.

“It’s all about survival,” Wagner said. “This chapter we started with the first game of the Premier League, I think we are on track, not more.

“We know we have to improve. We’re on a good starting point to achieve our target, to survive in the Premier League, not more, not less. Anything else is totally irrelevant.”

Wagner, linked with a move for Monaco defender Terence Kongolo, added: “The window is open in the next 48 hours and we have our eye on the market. If we can and it makes sense, then we will try to do something.”