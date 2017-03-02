Home»Sport»Soccer

JOHN MCHENRY: Proposed rule changes a victory for common sense

Thursday, March 02, 2017
John McHenry

John McHenry says the proposed rule ammendments to the golfing scene will be a set of very welcome changes.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS golf sport, opinion, us golf association, usga

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Man City v Huddersfield told through some awesome and hilarious pictures we have of the game

Welshman Gareth Bale got sent off on St David's Day and fans couldn't quite believe it

Barca take over at top as 10-man Real hit back in six-goal thriller

England captain Dylan Hartley: Slow reaction to Italy's ruck tactics was because 'I was confused'

Lifestyle

After 17 years Hugh Jackman will miss playing Wolverine

Millennials use Snapchat to prove just how narcissistic they really are

Cork schoolgirl explains why we must help refugees fleeing to Europe

Embrace the VR future with these five devices

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

    • 2
    • 15
    • 19
    • 26
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 