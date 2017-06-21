Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL LENIHAN: Pressure is on for the All Blacks who dare not lose Test opener

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Hard to believe that, given the incessant pre-tour hype that started out months in advance, this Lions tour has already passed the halfway point, with six games played.

The Lions' Jared Payne with his 11-month-old son, Jake, after yesterday's match against the Chiefs in Hamilton, New Zealand. Picture: Sportsfile

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Can the Lions end the All Blacks’ 23-year unbeaten run at Eden Park?

Lions gathering momentum with win against the Chiefs

Warren Gatland bench options so crucial

Warren Gatland anticipates ‘tough’ selection meeting to pick side to face All Blacks

More in this Section

The latest Gatlandgate could linger for a while

Next seven days vital for Lions as selections for first test will be nailed down or squandered


Breaking Stories

Ex-England goalie: ‘It’s shocking that Man United don’t have a women’s team’

'Now isn't the right time': Sunderland-fan trio withdraw takeover interest

Three-time Wimbledon winner Boris Becker declared bankrupt

Harlequins sign Francis Saili from Munster

Lifestyle

Rocket Man blasts off to another galaxy at Marquee

Elizabeth Moss is on top of her game with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top Of The Lake'

The New Zealander who became front page news during the War of Independence

Elbow’s Guy Garvey on Cork, terrorism, and his love of hometown Manchester

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, June 17, 2017

    • 9
    • 14
    • 32
    • 34
    • 40
    • 42
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 