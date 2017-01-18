Pres rout Ardscoil in Senior Cup

Presentation Brothers turned in a devasting performancd of power and skill in overrunning Ardscoil Ris in the first round of Munster Schools Senior Cup.
Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup
Presentation Brothers 40 Ardscoil Ris 5
Pres loooked a team of considerable talent from the time they jumped into an early 14-0 lead after superbly taken tries by Harry Dillon and stylish full-back Jonathan Wren.
Wren crossed for his second try before the half time whistle and with all three converted by Peter Sylvester, the game was essentially over as a meaningful contest.
Ardscoil stepped up considerably on the restart and their scrum-half and captain Craig Casey grabbed a try.
But Pres were not to be stopped and further tries follosed from Mark McCarthy, Sam O'Donovan and Darragh O'Callaghan.
All but one of the six tries were converted by Sylvester.
