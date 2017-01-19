Home»Sport»Soccer

Pres pack wears down gallant Ardscoil Rís

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Charlie Mulqueen

Ardscoil Rís 17 PBC 23: Presentation Brothers recovered in style from a jittery start to beat Ardscoil Rís 23-17 in a highly entertaining first round Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup game at Dooradoyle yesterday.

A big and well drilled Pres pack was the difference between two relatively well-matched sides and while the winners will obviously take a lot of beating, it will come as little surprise should Ardscoil make their presence felt in the latter stages of the completion.

They certainly got off to the desired start when creating the space for left-wing Loughlin O’Keeffe to cross for the opening score in the fifth minute. However, Pres quickly settled down and a powerful forward pack, in which Alex Kendellan, Max O’Leary and skipper Richie Foley formed a particularly effective back-row, gradually gained the upper hand.

They duly went ahead with a try by centre Darragh O’Sullivan and retained their 10-5 advantage to the interval. Alex Walsh, who looked a class act at number 10, stretched their lead with a penalty but the issue was back in the melting pot when Ardscoil prop Alex Long got the touch down after a powerful forward maul.

READ NEXT Holders Christians overpower Crescent College

However, Pres again upped the pace and Kendellen was not to be stopped in a powerful surge to the Ardscoil line and Walsh’s conversion from a difficult angle followed by a close range penalty put the result beyond doubt at 23-10.

However, to their great credit, Ardscoil never gave up the fight and in the last minute their outstanding number eight Daniel Okeke charged over for a try converted by James Horrigan.

PBC:

J Holden; C Morey, M Hand, D O’Sullivan, D Hurley; A Walsh, J Keohane; C McSweeney, B Kingston, C Morris, M Giltenan, J Kelleher, M O’Leary, R Foley capt, A Kendellan.

Replacements:

T Buckley, M Hayes, D Devlin, D O’Halloran, B Anthony, J Forde, S Cunningham, C Doyle, D French, J O’Leary.

ARDSCOIL RÍS:

K Dineen; E Collins, G Noonan, G Hanrahan, L O’Keeffe; A O’Halloran, I Leonard; A Long, D Dineen, K Danaher, W O’Callaghan capt, C O’Reilly, J Horrigan, J Ward Murphy, D Okeke.

Replacements:

A Daly, J Dillon, R McElligott, D Twomey, J Moloney, C Moloney, S Fitzgerald, D Smith, J Barry.

Referee:

E Cross (MAR).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Holders Christians overpower Crescent College

KEYWORDS rugby, munster

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Probe no surprise for Conor Murray

PBC show their intent with six-try demolition of Ardscoil Rís

‘It’s not safe’: Conor Murray fumes at ‘dangerous’ Glasgow approach

Nicholas Kennedy hat-trick gets Rockwell off to a flyer

More in this Section

Pres rout Ardscoil in Senior Cup

Rockwell College finish strongly to win senior cup opener

Christians easy winners over Crescent in senior cup

Kiwi duo rule out move to Connacht


Breaking Stories

Philippe Coutinho's long-awaited return was totally overshadowed by Lucas Leiva scoring his first goal since 2010

GAA round-up: Cork hurlers continue unbeaten start to the year

FA Cup wrap: Liverpool advance while Shane Long secures Saints’ progress

Footballer facing FA charge over Harry Arter comments

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 