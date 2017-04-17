Premier League Weekend Talking points: Title race back on as Tottenham test Blues’ steel

Talking points from the weekend of Premier League football

Squeaky bum time

A title run-in that had promised so little for the closing weeks of the season could now turn into the most memorable in recent years — and what role will next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final between Spurs and Chelsea, the two contenders, play in proceedings?

Chelsea and Spurs meet at Wembley on Saturday to decide who will advance to a final against Arsenal or Manchester City, and it it no stretch to suggest that the game holds far more significance for Antonio Conte’s team.

If they win, Sunday’s disappointing performance will be quickly forgotten by a Chelsea side that has a relatively easy run-in, apart from a visit to Everton at the end of the month. But should Chelsea lose consecutive games for the first time on Conte’s watch, then the psychological damage could extend far beyond missing out on a cup final.

Mourinho magic

The omission of the “tired” Zlatan Ibrahimovic from United’s starting line-up looked like an admission from Jose Mourinho that the Europa League is now his main target, as he attempts to secure Champions League football next season.

However, the expert manner in which he picked apart his opposite number, Antonio Conte, in the Chelsea game, suggests that, despite impressive wins for Manchester City and Liverpool this weekend, a top-four finish may still not be beyond his team. Certainly, nobody saw this result coming — and certainly not the clinical manner in which United swept aside the league leaders. Now, four points behind their cross-city rivals, Manchester City, with a game in hand, the Manchester derby, on April 27, could prove monumental.

Put defence first

Tottenham have the best defence in England, again, and it is the platform for their second successive assault on the title.

Spurs have conceded only 22 goals in the league, almost half Liverpool’s total and significantly better than Manchester City, Arsenal, and Everton, who have let in more than 35 each.

Only Chelsea and Manchester United come close to Tottenham’s number, and while Chelsea have won more and drawn less, United are let down by their misfiring forward line.

Indeed, Tottenham trio, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son, have scored more goals between them than the entire United squad.

It means Chelsea and Spurs are out on their own in the title race and illustrates what the rest need to do to catch up.

Mauricio Pochettino, a former world-class defender, made clean sheets a priority when he took over less than three seasons ago, and he has transformed one of the Premier League’s leakiest defences into the meanest. Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, and whoever is in charge at Arsenal next season, there is a lesson for you.

Who will spearhead Liverpool’s Champions League attack?

With Sadio Mane ruled out out for the rest of Liverpool’s season, Jurgen Klopp dispensed with his regular policy of starting with a ‘false No 9’ and opted to field Divock Origi as a conventional centre-forward.

Yet, while the Belgian worked hard and flashed a couple of chances wide of goal, he never looked entirely convincing as the focal point of Klopp’s forward line.

Daniel Sturridge stepped off the substitutes’ bench, but made little impact, and his days at the club appear to be numbered, with Klopp clearly less than impressed by Sturridge’s all-round game. That leaves the Reds without a central striker able to cut the mustard at Premier League level, let alone in Europe, where they hope to be operating next season.

While Klopp will, no doubt, continue to start many games without a recognised No 9, he will surely want a stronger option next season, for games at home and abroad, when he believes that one is needed.

Not since the departure of Luis Suarez have Liverpool had a striker that was totally convincing, and addressing that deficiency will surely be among Klopp’s most pressing summer priorities.