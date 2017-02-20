Tipp and Wexford are the only teams whose form-lines have been ultra-consistent so far but February can do that to you, says Anthony Daly.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
New Cork are more than the sum of their medals
Waterford’s steady progress to join top table
Even pulling in muck and dirt, it’s great to be back
Breaking Stories
Deulofeu strike stops the rot for AC Milan
Glenbeigh-Glencar emerge victorious from incident-packed junior football final
Marvin Emnes is the hero the internet was waiting for during Blackburn V Man United
Non-league Lincoln City handed dream FA Cup draw
Lifestyle
Julia Jacklin, the Australian queen of folk, is coming to Ireland
Is it wrong parents must baptise a child to get them into a school?
One of Ireland’s most sought after music photographers, 20-year-old Christian Tierney, is going green
Vanquish the varroa mite with vapour
More From The Irish Examiner