Home»Sport»Soccer

Porterfield admits batting first proved costly for Ireland against England

Saturday, May 06, 2017
Nick Royle

Adil Rashid’s maiden one-day international five-wicket haul left England to chase only 127 to begin their longest ever summer with a victory over Ireland at Bristol.

Ireland floundered alarmingly against Rashid (five for 27), and Joe Root’s part-time off-breaks, to be bowled out for 126 in just 33 overs of their first international match in England.

William Porterfield chose to bat first after winning the toss on a sunny and breezy morning and initial signs were that his team may prove competitive in this first of two Royal London Series fixtures.

However, two wickets in successive overs saw off both openers to peg back a bright start, and Ireland never recovered their composure.

Captain Porterfield admitted his decision to bat first played a role in Ireland’s defeat at the Brightside Ground. After an opening stand of 40 inside six overs from Paul Stirling and Ed Joyce, Ireland collapsed to post a meagre total of 126.

The hosts had little difficulty reaching their target, with Alex Hales firing 55 off just 39 balls, as England cruised to a seven-wicket triumph.

Asked if he would make the same decision to bat again, Porterfield said: “Potentially, we may have had a bowl.

“It makes it a lot easier for them to knock them off when they are chasing 120. We knew it was going to do a little bit, but it was the spin that did the damage and not the seamers.

Porterfield added: “I’d never use the phrase out of [our] depth. I think we started off pretty positively... [and] wouldn’t necessarily have envisaged that spin would do the damage.

“Not taking anything away from Rashid, we should have played it a lot better. That’s something we need to mentally put right for Sunday.”

Ireland have now lost all 10 of their games against the top-eight ranked cricket nations since the 2015 World Cup, but Porterfield hopes his side can put an end to that unwanted run in tomorrow’s second one-day international at Lord’s.

A near-capacity crowd of 25,000 is expected at the Home of Cricket, including 1,000 fans travelling from Ireland and many more from London’s large Irish community.

“You want to entertain, but you also want to give your home fans something to cheer about, especially when they travel and come out in big numbers and give you that support,” said Porterfield.

“So, that’s definitely a motivating factor for Sunday, as well, and you want to put in that performance for them and there’s no reason we can’t turn it around, we’ve done it before, came from behind at different times and we’ll be looking to do that on Sunday, as well.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, cricket

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

WATCH: How Leevale are building for the future with a new high-performance facility

Running with Rob (Week 5) - Finishing is all that matters

Dublin-born Eoin Morgan finally opens up to the media about decision to declare for England

Griffin focuses on Spa after British GT frustrations


Breaking Stories

We put together an election campaign to keep Arsene Wenger in his job next season

West Ham have found some very unlikely allies after their victory over Tottenham

Cork City beat Finn Harps 5-0 making it 12 wins from 12 this season

FAI widens investigation regarding alleged 'irregular betting patterns'

Lifestyle

Album review: Pollinator by Blondie

Album review: Lovely Creatures by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Here's your TV wrap for the week ahead

Scene and heard: The latest entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

    • 1
    • 15
    • 24
    • 31
    • 35
    • 36
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 