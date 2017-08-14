Home»Sport»Sport Podcast

GAA Show: Derek McGrath keeps his promise but clouds gather ahead of final

Monday, August 14, 2017

A marvellous day for Waterford was marred by doubts over All-Ireland final participation hanging over both Gleesons.

Conor Gleeson is almost certain to miss the decider with Galway after his red card for striking out at Patrick Horgan in yesterday's semi-final.

And the Irish Examiner's Michael Moynihan believes Austin Gleeson will also be banned for interfering with the helmet of Luke Meade.

"Because of the way the GAA's disciplinary machinary operates who knows?

"But to me there is a case to answer. I think it's unfortunate for Gleeson that he made it such an obvious and overt act."

We also hear from disappointed Cork duo - manager Kieran Kingston and selector Pat Hartnett.

And Waterford manager Derek McGrath describes the promise he made to star defender Tadhg de Búrca - suspended for the semi-final - that Waterford would make the decider.

And we treat you to a slice of commentary from WLR’S Kieran O’Connor as  'Ozzie' - "the Messi of Waterford" - scores the magical solo goal that killed off Cork's challenge. 

Or to get the latest episode automatically, you can SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Tony Browne: Waterford's sweeper will bring All-Ireland joy

‘No pay’ policy saw Dublin miss out on managers

Hair balls combed from hurling’s ancient history


Breaking Stories

Bayern bank on Lewandowski as Pole's double sinks Bremen

Callum McGregor goal extends Celtic's unbeaten Premiership run to 43 games

Here's how the Premier League's 3pm games went

Mayo rise high to break 21-year Kerry hoodoo

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 