GAA Podcast: Ominous show of strength from Dublin and Kerry

In our first GAA podcast of the new season, John Fogarty assesses the opening week of the Allianz Football League campaign.

After a weekend of encouraging attendances across the leagues, John discusses the action with Colm O'Connor.

Dublin and Kerry impressed as expected, but All-Ireland finalists Mayo suffered a setback at home while Cork had to settle for a point in Pearse Stadium. We also hear from Cork selector Eoin O'Neill.

And while Tipperary got off to a strong start with an impressive win over Antrim, the paltry attendance at Semple Stadium suggests the county still has a lot to do to broaden interest in football beyiond the hardcore support.

