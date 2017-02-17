Pochettino rues Spurs’ confidence dip as they fall to Gent in Europa League

Gent 1- Tottenham 0: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted his team’s confidence may have taken a dip after watching them succumb to their second defeat in a week.

After Liverpool ended their 11-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 win at Anfield at the weekend, an out-of-sorts Spurs were dealt a blow in another competition when they were beaten 1-0 at Gent in the Europa League last-32 first leg last night.

Jeremy Perbet scored the winner for the Belgians just before the hour mark, shortly after Harry Kane had struck the outside of a post and Mousa Dembele scuffed wide when well placed.

Pochettino said: “Until the Liverpool game we are on a good run. It’s true that maybe our confidence has dropped a little bit but today was a different competition and we tried to win the game, we tried to find the way to score goals.

“We have some clear chances to score and we are disappointed because we had a lot of opportunities, two or three very clear, before we concede a goal.

“It’s true that maybe it was not a good performance. It wasn’t the best game but we created chances to try to score but we can not score.”

Tottenham defender Eric Dier said: “We did show more aggression than Saturday against Liverpool. I don’t think we created enough chances to win. In the first half, they were the better of the two sides but after half-time we were better until the goal. It stopped us in our tracks.

“When you go a goal down, you want to give everything to get back into the game. Maybe we were erratic at times and could have been a bit calmer and waited for our chance. That is something for us to work on.”

Spurs will look to overturn the deficit in next week’s second leg at Wembley.

Pochettino added: “The tie is open now. It’s not only 90 minutes, it’s two games and that was the first leg. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to try to put pressure on the opponent and then to demonstrate that we can win and we can play well at Wembley.”

Dier added: “I don’t see why we cannot turn it around. This team gave everything against us, we did that but lacked a bit of quality. At home we will be better.”

GENT:

Kalinic, Gigot, Mitrovic, Asare (Gershonat 80), Foket, Dejaegere, Esiti, Saief, Simon (Kaluat 74), Milicevic, Perbet (Coulibaly 75).

TOTTENHAM:

Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Winks (Eriksenat 80), Wanyama, Dembele (Son Heung-min 68), Sissoko (Nkoudouat 71), Alli, Kane.

Referee:

Benoit Bastien