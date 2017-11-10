Player-coach Colin O’Reilly hoping injury-hit UCC Demons can cheer fans

UCC Demons’ player-coach Colin O’Reilly is urging his players to maintain their intensity levels for Sunday’s visit of Killester to the Mardyke Arena. O’Reilly’s charges has been plagued with injuries this season meaning a heavy playing schedule for the squad.

But O’Reilly isn’t playing the poor mouth: “It is what it is. We have been rotating six to seven players in every game played. If guys are forced to miss training in a build to a game there is every chance they will still play.”

O’Reilly is hoping the hosts can give their fans something to cheer about against Killester: “There has been a healthy rivalry between us as we were the best two clubs in the division for a number of campaigns and a game against Killester is always a huge test.”

Griffith College Swords and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors suffered shock defeats last weekend and their clash at the Alsaa tomorrow will be crucial to both clubs.

Leaders UCD Marian are buzzing after their away win over Warriors and hope to continue winning ways against Belfast Star in Belfield. Marian were clinical from start to finish against the Kingdom outfit and captain Conor Meany wants to build on that display. “You can talk all day about talent in your squad but the bottom line is you got to competing for major honours and that is our ultimate goal.”

Champions Templeogue have recovered after a shaky start to the season and they cannot afford to be overconfident for the visit of Galway outfit Moycullen who produced a season-best last weekend when toppling Swords Thunder.

Maree are still looking for their first win of the season and the visit of DCU Saints will be another test while Eanna will be hoping recover from last week’s home defeat to UCC Demons when they host basement side Kubs.

In the Women’s Super League leaders Liffey Celtics host WIT Wildcats and Killester will be wary for their trip to NUIG Mystics.

Celtics are the only unbeaten team in the league left after Ambassador UCC Glanmire fell to a 20 point defeat to DCU Mercy last weekend. “Saturday’s game will be no walkover,” said Liffey Celtics star, Jazmen Boone.

“The league is better this year and every week is a huge test for us. Our mentality is to take every opponent seriously and keep getting better. Being undefeated is fun and it would be great for us to be 5-0, so we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

Elsewhere, there is a major midland battle in Carlow on Sunday when IT Carlow Basketball and Portlaoise Panthers go head-to-head.

NUIG Mystics are chasing their first win of the league at home to Pyrobel Killester while DCU Mercy will go head-to-head with Singleton SuperValu Brunell. On Sunday, Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell travel to play DCU Mercy who surprisingly easily accounted for UCC Glanmire last weekend.