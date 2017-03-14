’Play anywhere’ John Egan praised by former coach

John Egan won’t rest on his laurels after being named in the extended Republic of Ireland squad, according to one of his earliest coaches.

Ger McGreevy was in charge of the Greenwood side which won the U16 SFAI Cup in 2009, with the now - Brentford star at centre-back – incidentally, Cork hurler Damien Cahalane was the team’s keeper, scoring a goal from a clearance in the final.

The maturity and temperament which have brought the 24-year-old to the verge of an international cap were evident even then.

“He was the kind of fella who could play anywhere,” McGreevy says, “he started in midfield and ended up in defence but he even played in goal once.

"He had a great pair of hands from the GAA and used to play left-back for the age above his.

“He was our top scorer in that cup run, he was a real threat from set-pieces as he was so good in the air, and in the last 16 against St Kevin’s he scored two penalties. It was probably the best game he ever played for us.

“You could see since he was eight years old that he was a stand-out player, a blind man could see that he had it. He was always going to make it, either in soccer or GAA.”

The call-up to the provisional squad for the games against Wales and Iceland will spur him on further, McGreevy feels.

“He has never let the success go to his head,” he says, “after he got the call-up he phoned me to say thanks, which shows you just what kind of fella he is. He’s the kind of fella who could turn his hand to anything, he’s a great golfer too.

“Hopefully he’ll make the final squad, he deserves it as he’s doing so well for Brentford. Even if he doesn’t make it this time, it’ll happen soon.”