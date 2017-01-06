Home»Sport»Soccer

Pivot Bridge gives Adrian McGuinness second win in as many days

Friday, January 06, 2017

Pivot Bridge bounced back to form to provide Irish trainer Adrian McGuinness with his second Wolverhampton win in as many days.

The County Dublin-based handler hit the bullseye with Oor Jock at Dunstall Park on Wednesday and Pivot Bridge was an 11-4 chance to follow suit in Thursday’s opening Betway Marathon Handicap.

Remember The Man set a strong pace for much of the one-mile-six-furlong contest, but was a spent force in the home straight and Pivot Bridge came through to win comfortably in the hands of Adam Kirby, passing the post with six lengths in hand.

McGuinness said: “He had been a bit disappointing on his last couple of runs, so we gave him a break and he came back fresh and well. “We knew he was in great order going into the race today, so we were expecting a big run and thankfully he’s come good.

“He’s a half-brother to the 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa and was a good hurdler at one time, but he had a very bad fall at Wexford one day early last year and it took him a long time to get his confidence back.” He went on: “There’s a nice race back here for him next week, so we’ll have a look at that if he comes out of the race well.”

Both Pivot Bridge and Oor Jock carry the silks of Dan Daly, colours made famous by top-class jumper Cockney Lad in the 1990s. “It’s nice to make the trip worthwhile. The owner is a big supporter of mine and it’s great when it all works out,” the trainer added.

