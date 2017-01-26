Physically superior DCU power home

Queens 0-3 DCU 3-10: DCU breezed through to the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals, three second-half goals overpowering Queen’s in Belfast.

Niall Moyna’s side were physically superior and bossed the home side at The Dub, with Ryan Burns, Niall Murphy and Enda Smith all netting after the break.

Queen’s scored the first and last points of the half through Sean Fox and Marty O’Reilly but missed other chances and, in between, DCU hit six-in-a-row. Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor cut across the ball to score a memorable long-range point into the breeze to help them lead 0-6 to 0-2 at the break.

Shehroz Akram man-marked Queen’s playmaker Marty Clarke and curbed his influence, and it was already looking like a comfortable win for the visitors. Burns’ opening goal in the 39th minute was awarded after the ref checked with the umpire if his shot had crossed the line.

Queen’s, who had Anthony Doherty and Ciaran O’Hanlon black-carded in each half, went for broke and pushed up, leaving huge gaps at the back which DCU exploited.

They pounced for two goals inside a minute, first Niall Murphy skinned his man and controlled the finish mid-way through the second-half.

Murphy lofted a pass over the top of a static home defence to Hugh McFadden, whose unselfish pass across the goal was palmed home by sub Enda Smith.

Scorers for Queen’s:

S Fox, M O’Reilly, J Dowling (0-1 each)

Scorers for DCU:

N Murphy (1-3, 3 frees); R Burns (1-1); E Smith (1-0); B Kerr, H McFadden, D O’Connor, J Durcan, C Breheny D Mannix (0-1 each)

Queen’s University:

J O’Hare (Down); N Keenan (Derry), A Rushe (Armagh), R Wells (Down); S Heffron (Armagh), J McMahon (Fermanagh), C Francis (Down); A Doherty (Down), D McKeever (Down); C McCartan (Down), M Clarke (Down), C O’Hanlon (Armagh); M O’Reilly (Donegal), A McClements (Down), S Fox (Tyrone)

Subs:

J Dowling (Antrim) for Doherty (BC, 28), C Donaghy (Tyrone) for Francis (HT), C Harney (Down) for O’Hanlon (BC, 35), G McCabe (Armagh) for McClements (42), F Quinn (Armagh) for Fox (42), A Fegan (Down) for Wells (49)

DCU:

S Mannion (Roscommon); E Smith (Dublin), P Durcan (Mayo), S Lavin (Meath); B Kerry (Monaghan), K Feely (Kildare), S Akram (Mayo); C McGonagle (Donegal), H McFadden (Donegal); D O’Connor (Mayo), M Plunkett (Leitrim), E O’Connor (Kerry); J Durcan (Mayo), N Murphy (Sligo), R Burns (Louth)

Subs:

E Smith (Roscommon) for Durcan (35), C Breheny (Sligo) for O’Connor (42), J McGuigan (Monaghan) for McGonagle (46), T Lahiffe for O’Connor (47), S Carthy (Dublin) for Murphy (52), D Mannix (Kerry) for McFadden (55)

Referee:

Barry Cassidy (Derry)