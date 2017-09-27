Peter O’Mahony enhanced by Lions experience, claims O’Donnell

Munster’s Lions trio are set for their seasonal debuts on Saturday with Tommy O’Donnell believing Peter O’Mahony has returned from the New Zealand tour a better captain.

O’Mahony, 28, alongside fellow Lions CJ Stander and Conor Murray, is set to feature in Munster’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on Saturday (1.30pm), boosting the province in timely fashion following their chastening 37-15 reversal at Glasgow last Friday, a first defeat of the new season.

The drawn series with the All Blacks during the summer was seen as a bittersweet experience for O’Mahony, who earned the Test captaincy from head coach Warren Gatland for the series opener at Eden Park in June but was substituted early in the second half of that eventual defeat and did not feature on tour again. The Corkman was replaced by tour captain Sam Warburton, who started the final two Tests, leading the team to victory in Wellington and a draw in the final Test back in Auckland.

Yet O’Donnell believes the experience was an entirely positive one for his skipper and Munster are already reaping the rewards.

“I think the way he’s talking in meetings he’s bringing a real, how would you describe it, it’s like he’s reassessed his view,” O’Donnell said.

“He’s bringing a whole view of the game and how we’re playing so it’s definitely worked well for him, I think, and the way he’s approaching the game now, viewing the game and how he’s adding his advice at meetings; it’s perfectly timed and it comes across really well. So I think it has worked for him in that regard, from the Lions.”

Openside flanker O’Donnell feels that the return to the Munster back row of both O’Mahony and Stander after extended post-season rest periods represents a welcome intensification of competition for places.

“It will be good to welcome those lads back when they do hit the field. When they hit the field they bring confidence and experience and hopefully now they’ll bring what they’ve learned from the Lions tour and bring a bit of freshness with them as well, that they’ll up the vibe again and give us the presence that we’re used to on the field.

“Competition is good, it’s always good and in the back row it’s great to have players competing and who can freshen up the squad as well every few weeks. If they’re fighting for a position they can add to performances and that’s why the more players we can welcome back the better.”

The Lions duo will certainly be expected to help raise standards after a decidedly below-par performance from Munster at Scotstoun last Friday, one described by director of rugby Rassie Erasmus as the worst of his near 40-game tenure.

It reminded O’Donnell of last season’s home defeat to Cardiff at Musgrave Park and the flanker said: “Last year against Cardiff we learned a lesson and it paid us well for the rest of the season and this Glasgow game now, we’ll have learned and it will do us well for the rest of the season again.”

Meanwhile, Munster lock Fineen Wycherley will today face a disciplinary panel to consider his red card against Glasgow Warriors last Friday.

Academy forward Wycherley, 19, was cited following his dismissal by referee Nigel Owens for foul play in the 75th minute of the defeat at Scotstoun.

The West Corkman has been charged under Law 10.4 (a) _ punching or striking an opponent, in this instance with a shoulder on opposing lock Tim Swinson with the hearing set to determine an appropriate suspension.

Wycherley will face via video conference an all-Welsh disciplinary panel sitting in Neath, which will also consider the dismissal of Edinburgh prop Michele Rizzo last weekend at Scarlets.