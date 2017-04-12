Peter Keane fears minor changes will have major fallout

Kerry minor football manager Peter Keane has expressed reservations over the decision to change the grade from U18 to U17 from 2018.

Keane, who guided the Kingdom to a third consecutive All-Ireland minor crown last September, doesn’t see the move as positive. He believes 17-year-olds are not at the required physical level for minor, and selecting players who are younger than that is dipping into a pool of players who are likely to be concerned with their Junior Certificate.

The Kerry boss also questioned whether the Munster minor final would retain its place as the traditional curtain-raiser to the Munster SFC decider given the provincial senior final is likely to be brought forward as a result of the Super 8 format.

“Is there a move with the Super 8 next year to take [the minor] out and play it during the summer? Remember, the Munster SFC final next year will probably be the first weekend in June. Can you play a Munster U17 final in conjunction with the senior final? You cannot because the Leaving Cert will be on,” said Keane.

“So what is the knock-on effect for minor football? Are they going to let it slide? I mean, taking it from U18 to U17 was seen by some people as a positive move but personally, I would not see it as a positive move. I think 17-year-olds are physically a year shy of that level. Below that, you are going to have lads who are involved in the Junior Cert.”

The decision taken by delegates at the 2016 Congress to lower the age grade for minor was part of a suite of burnout proposals put forward by GAA director general Páraic Duffy.

Keane conceded that burnout is still a “huge issue” . “You just have to mind how you handle burnout and manage what you do. You must get a good knowledge of what the players are doing and try and guide them along.

“But players are under pressure — they are being dragged by different managers and they have their study to look after. It is difficult but we had the same problems last year and we managed it as well as we could.

“The guys before us would have had the same issue. It’s something [burnout] that people sometimes get hung up on, but it’s more about minding them and looking after them the best way you can in all facets, along with their parents, and see how you come out the other side of it.”

Of the four survivors from last year’s All-Ireland-winning team, most eyes will be fixed on full-forward and captain David Clifford this evening as they open their defence in Tralee against Clare (see preview below).

The Fossa youngster announced himself in style last year with 2-5 for St Brendan’s in the Hogan Cup decider and a wonder goal which ultimately killed off Galway’s challenge in the All-Ireland minor final.

“You would hope that David will be able to cope with the hype. But minors are a funny grade and you don’t need me to tell you that. But look, some guys kick on and some guys don’t. Our best hope is that he will kick on, but you can also find a fellow who was very good at 17, his appetite might be satisfied at having won an All-Ireland at 17 and may not kick on the following year. David is going well in training. We are hopeful he will kick on, that things will work out for him, and he won’t get too caught up in the hype.”

Kerry U21 captain Brian Sugrue, meanwhile, will miss Saturday’s All-Ireland U21 semi-final against Galway (Ennis, 4.30pm) owing to a dislocated kneecap. The defender sustained the injury early in their Munster final victory over Cork a fortnight ago.

“It is very hard luck on him because he got the same injury in last year’s Munster semi-final,” said manager Jack O’Connor. “Hopefully, he’ll get back before too long.”