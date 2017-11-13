Peter Jackson: Hot and not

Weekend review
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Schmidt savours manner of victory, not the margin
Donal Lenihan: How the mighty Boks have fallen
Lure of the lucre costing Boks
Better late than never for Conway
Breaking Stories
Cork City add Derry City defender to their ranks
Kearney targets RWC 2019 berth
Martin O'Neill wants Ireland to draw on past experiences
Patrice Evra still loves Mondays despite his untimely departure from Marseille
Lifestyle
We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s
The Islands of Ireland: Scattery Island off Kilrush Co Clare
Students learning life lessons instead of chasing points
Autumn provides a treasure for your soil
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job