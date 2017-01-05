Home»Sport»Soccer

Peter Creedon has doubts about ‘mark’ impact

Thursday, January 05, 2017
Jackie Cahill

Laois manager Peter Creedon is unsure about the introduction of the ‘mark’ in Gaelic Football — and doesn’t expect teams to deviate from the strategy of gaining primary possession from short kick-outs.

Creedon has also confirmed the long-term absences of midfielder Brendan Quigley and defender Mark Timmons ahead of the new campaign — with both players expected to miss large chunks of the season through injury.

Former AFL player Quigley is dealing with a troublesome osteitis pubis injury while Timmons has undergone double hip surgery.

Creedon suspects that Timmons won’t return until the championship but Quigley could be fit by March.

READ NEXT Excluding colleges right approach, says Jerry O’Sullivan

Corner-back Damien O’Connor will also miss the early rounds of the League with a dead leg but there is some positive news on forward Paul Kingston, who is back in training after recovering from a knee injury.

But Laois, who open their Bord na Móna O’Byrne Cup campaign next Sunday against DIT in Crettyard, will be without college-tied players Evan O’Carroll, Eoin Buggy, Trevor Collins and Eoin Lowry.

The weekend fixture will hand Creedon and his players their first competitive taste of the new ‘mark’ rule.

And Creedon predicted: “I don’t think teams are going to vary away from short kick-outs and will continue to retain primary possession.

“They might be afraid to go long in case they lose out because if you do, you’re maybe coughing up a score.”

Creedon also confirmed he will be running the rule over some new and previous fringe players during the early stages of the campaign.

James Kelly is a young star who looks set to get his chance, along with the likes of Brian Daly, Sean Ramsbottom and Cormac Murphy.

Creedon said: “There’s six or seven of them and we won’t be afraid to throw them in.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mark O’Connor: Player drain will go on

Rob Hennelly the lone Mayo All-Ireland starter available for 2017 opener

Mattie McGleenan revelling in unexpected Cavan role

Veteran Tomás Quinn still a class act


Breaking Stories

Marco Silva set for Hull hotseat

Diego Costa and Pedro arguing on the pitch was pretty entertaining, but who was in the right?

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 