Home»Sport»Soccer

Peter Casey stars on debut as Limerick cut loose

Monday, January 23, 2017
Jackie Cahill

Munster Hurling League - Limerick 4-28 Kerry 0-16: Former underage star Peter Casey marked his Limerick senior debut with a fine display as the Shannonsiders spanked Kerry by 24 points at the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick will have to wait on results this week before learning if they’ve made the final but following a 21-point defeat to Cork a week previously, it was an encouraging seven days for manager John Kiely and his players.

Limerick regrouped to beat Clare during the week before seeing off Kerry with plenty to spare.

Casey, an All-Ireland U21 medallist with Limerick in 2015, and a senior club winner with Na Piarsaigh, has been touted as a star of the future for some time.

READ NEXT Tyrone on target to land sixth successive Dr McKenna Cup

And he showed real flashes of class as Limerick, who also handed senior debuts to Lorcan Lyons and goalkeeper David McCarthy, did pretty much as they pleased.

Kiely revealed: “It was great to see Peter Casey getting back into it again – he’s been off with a concussion for the last three weeks or a month.

“We had to give him time to get himself right and it was lovely for him to get a good run-out today. He needs all the game time he can get now.”

Barry Nash, All-Ireland U21 final man of the match in 2015, also shone with a 2-3 haul as Ronan Lynch came off the bench to score five of his points from frees.

Kerry were stunned when Limerick struck for three goals approaching half-time – Casey, Tom Morrissey and Nash raising green flags.

At the break, Limerick were 3-15 to 0-7 clear and while Kerry were better in the second half, Nash would add another goal to add gloss to the final scoreline.

A disappointing afternoon for Fintan O’Connor’s visitors ended with them reduced to 14 men, James O’Connor dismissed late on for a second bookable offence.

O’Connor said: “They came out in the second half and battled a bit harder – got a lot more tackles, hooks and blocks in, what we’re trying to base our whole effort around. Very disappointed with the result but happy with how they stuck at it.”

Scorers for Limerick:

P Casey (1-9, 6 frees); B Nash (2-3); T Morrissey (1-2); R Lynch (0-6, 5 frees); C Lynch (0-3); K O’Brien (0-2); S Cahill, J Ryan, G Mulcahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry:

S Nolan (0-6, 5 frees); D Collins (0-4); M Boyle (0-2); J Griffin, P Boyle, J Goulding (sl) & S Murphy (0-1 each).

LIMERICK:

B Hennessy; S Cahill, R McCarthy, R English; L Lyons, D Hannon, S Hickey; D O’Donovan, P Browne; K Hayes, T Morrissey, J Ryan; B Nash, C Lynch, P Casey.

Subs:

D Morrissey for R McCarthy (33), D McCarthy for Hennessy (h.t.), R Lynch for Ryan (h.t.), D Dempsey for Morrissey (54), K O’Brien for Nash (54), G Mulcahy for Hayes (blood, 62).

KERRY:

A McCabe; B Lyons, P Costello, S Weir; J Griffin, J Godley, J O’Connor; T O’Connor, T Casey; K Carmody, D Collins, M Boyle; J Goulding, P Boyle, S Nolan.

Subs:

S Nolan for Lyons (h.t.), P O’Connor for T O’Connor (h.t.), P Lucid for P Boyle (47), S Murphy for Griffin (50), J Brick for Nolan (61).

Referee:

J McCormack (Tipperary)

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Tyrone on target to land sixth successive Dr McKenna Cup

KEYWORDS hurling, gaa, limerick, kerry

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Clare set to skip Cork clash - 'We’re not going to torture our players'

Brian Cody sets sights on ‘step-up’ against Wexford

Joseph Cooney goal helps Galway see off stubborn Laois

Derek McGrath Interview: ‘We are trying to change a culture in Waterford’


Breaking Stories

Three uncapped players called up for Six Nations

Thoughts and prayers pour in for Ryan Mason as Hull reveal he suffered a fractured skull against Chelsea

Premier League rumours: Chelsea veteran set to spark transfer chain

Here's our 'alternative facts' review of the Premier League's weekend action

Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Appliance of science: What's inside our brains?

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 