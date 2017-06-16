Wexford were thoroughly deserving winners against Kilkenny. Twenty-one scores to 14 scores is an eloquent ratio, writes PM O’Sullivan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
The night the hurling world tilts on its axis
Breaking Stories
Sean O'Brien: Johnny Sexton won't be affected by Owen Farrell speculation
Disaster for McIlroy as Lowry leads Irish at Erin Hills
Lifestyle
10 highlights of the Cork Midsummer Festival
Women in charge: The secrets behind their success
Ask Audrey: She wants to put you in a cheap nursing home, we’re talking retired postmen
Sleaford Mods: 'I feel a certain amount of pride in being working class'
More From The Irish Examiner