Pep prioritises stability over Sanchez

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s future stability was more important than signing Alexis Sanchez.

Premier League

Man City v Newcastle

Today: Etihad Stadium, 5.30pm

Referee: Paul Tierney

TV: BT Sport

Betting: Man City 1/9 ,Newcastle 22/1, Draw 9/1

The Premier League leaders pulled out of the race for the wantaway Arsenal forward this week because of the spiralling costs involved.

That cleared the way for Manchester United to move for the Chile international, with reports suggesting they are prepared to pay the player close to £500,000 (€567,000) per week in wages and other bonuses.

That would be on top of a player-exchange deal believed to be the equivalent of a £35m transfer fee, as well as agents’ charges.

Guardiola has no complaints about the club’s decision, accepting it could have created a difficult precedent.

“Normally we try to be stable with the wages of the players because I think it is good for the team and stability of the club,” he said.

“In the past, what the club did, was at that price.

“What happened last summer, everything increased amazingly. You have to adapt to that. I think the price in the summertime will be higher than this winter. Sometimes you have to anticipate that.

“We’ve spent a lot of money, we can’t deny that, but I’ve never put pressure on a club when they believe it is too much. Immediately I accept that decision and move forward to find another solution. The stability of the club is the most important thing.”

City were close to signing Sanchez last August after having an offer potentially worth up to £60m accepted by the Gunners.

Guardiola, who worked with Sanchez at Barcelona, claimed there were no hard feelings at his decision to move to City cross-city rivals.

“It’s not the first time it happened in my career, that I wanted a player and they decided to move on to another club. It’s going to happen in the future. They decide to go there or wherever, so well done. No problem.”

Guardiola, whose side host Newcastle on Saturday, even went as far as to congratulate United for what now appears a certain transfer.

He said: “I’m not the guy with the mathematics, with the numbers. What I know now is he is still Arsenal’s player, but I think he is going to go to United.

“So, congratulations for both of them. The players and their managers (agents) decide where they want to play. Good luck.”