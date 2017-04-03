Penalty count worries lionheart Peter O’Mahony

There’s an age-old rugby song which claims that “old soldiers never die, they only fade away”.

Munster’s many great heroes of the early years of this century may have hung up their boots but that doesn’t mean their hearts and souls aren’t with the team as strongly as ever, and that was the case at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Among them was Ronan O’Gara, fresh from regaling a full house at a Young Munster lunch across the city at the South Court Hotel, and they were made to feel extremely welcome by the current crop of stars.

“It is always great to have the guys who have been through it around the dressing room,” admitted inspirational Munster captain Peter O’Mahony.

“We were only delighted to have them in. They have given so much to the club. It was a big part of their lives and they will always be welcomed back 100%.”

Nevertheless, the knowledge that so many people, not just the stars of yesteryear, are so anxious for the European title to come the province’s way for a third time, that it must add to the burden of expectation.

“I was there (as a fan) when they won the two trophies and it was an unbelievable part of my life too,” said O’Mahony. “I look back on it with fond memories and wanting to be there, wanting to get there and to see the guys who had success at the club. That is what you want, to finish having won trophies with Munster and nationally as well. I’d be massively jealous of guys who have won at Munster but it’s nice for us to be forging our own way a little bit.”

O’Mahony was such an influential figure that he must surely have gone a long way towards convincing Lions coach Warren Gatland that he should be on the plane headed for New Zealand in June. He has so much more to offer than the heavyweight back-row forwards so beloved of the English, with the spring in his step so magnificent as he leapt to steal opposition lineout ball only one of many impressive aspects of his game.

He is confident the badly bruised leg injury sustained on Saturday will have healed in time for semi-final and while delighted at the comprehensive nature of the result, claims he was far from happy with the overall performance.

“Winning is great and it was an unbelievably difficult game,” he stated. “We went 10-0 up but knew we were in for a battle up to 60, 70 minutes so we had to stick at it. I thought the bench were excellent when called upon. Obviously, it is a huge part of rugby these days to come on and make such an impact. It was great. When you are talking about quarters and semis, you are coming up against the best in Europe and regardless of what happens, it’s going to be a massively difficult test and occasion.

“I thought at times our discipline was poor on Saturday. I was very disappointed in our discipline, to be honest. The first half we conceded way too many penalties. In the second half much the same as well, and we must have been well into double figures. That is something that would always stand out after a game, especially against teams of this quality, how low can you keep the penalty count and we didn’t do that well.

“I was happy enough with my own game at times. Our lineout defence went well but to be fair, Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland, and Dave O’Callaghan, they do all the homework, all the real graft and the extra few hours that it entails. All I have to do is jump when I am told to jump.”