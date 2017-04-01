Paul McGinley: 'The challenge for Rory is that he is on the threshold of history'

Another year, another trip down Magnolia Lane and the pressure continues to build on Rory McIlroy to win the Masters and complete a career grand slam of major championships.



Paul McGinley has been a friend and Ryder Cup-winning captain to Ireland’s four-time major champion and current world number two.

As a Sky Sports analyst and commentator, he has seen the 27-year-old grapple with the demands of Augusta National and come up short each time on a course that seems perfectly suited to his game.

He saw the meltdown in 2011 when McIlroy collapsed from a four-shot 54-hole lead into a tie for 15th and like the rest of golf wonders why his compatriot has never managed better than fourth at the Masters when he appears to have all the attributes to join that elite five-man group who have won each of the majors.

So what is stopping McIlroy from placing his name alongside Sarazen and Hogan, Player, Nicklaus and Woods?

What is the Holywood star’s problem?

“Well, I don’t think there is a problem,” McGinley said. “I think this talk that, ‘aww, his game is suited to winning at Augusta, his game is perfect for Augusta’, is very dangerous talk. And hopefully, he is not listening to any of that noise because that is terrible talk. They said that about Greg Norman, he never won a Masters. They said that about Ernie Els. He never won a Masters.

“That’s dangerous talk and I am sure he is not listening to that.

“He knows how to play the golf course with the lead that he had (in 2011). He knows how to play the course and he knows how to get it around there. And he has obviously got the heart to win major championships. We have all seen that. We all know that. He has all the skill set required to win around there. We all know that.

“The challenge for Rory is that he is on the threshold of history. And there is a reason why only five guys have won the grand slam - it is because it is such a big step up. Phil Mickelson hasn’t done it. He is still waiting on a US Open to complete the grand slam. It is a big, big, big mental challenge to get over that line and join the history of all time history in golf. And we have an Irishman standing on that threshold. That is the challenge for Rory.”

Chasing history is one thing for McIlroy but McGinley, who will be in the commentary box once more at Augusta National next week, believes if he can win one Masters then a flood of further major titles will follow an initial career slam.

“There is a reason why only five have done it. Personally, I’d love to see him — and I am not one to speak for Rory and tell him what to do. But there is another elite group: Woods and Nicklaus. They are the only players in the world in the history of the game who have won multiple Slams. Rory is not a million miles away from that either. And it is exciting. It is challenging. But it is a big, big, big mental hurdle. And that is why Rory needs all the focus he can; the focus on joining history and not to be left with one missing major as part of his trophy cabinet.

“It does get harder every year but that is the challenge. These players, their mindset is not the same as maybe me or you. That’s why they are major champions. They thrive on making history.”

One crucial part of the equation, however, is the presence of a considerable heavyweight field lined up alongside McIlroy, and all intent on making some history themselves.

McGinley believes the Irishman has the talent to beat everyone but disputes the argument that he is head and shoulders above everyone else in the game, particularly not at this moment and even suggests the competition is good for his chances of donning a green jacket and he places great store in McIlroy’s FedEx Cup victory at East Lake last September, when he reeled in current number one Dustin Johnson to swoop on the $10 million series bonus.

“The guys around him are unbelievably strong players. He is not head and shoulders above them.

“If you ask me, all on their game, playing their best, who is going to win? I am backing Rory. But only by a short head.

“Yeah, he won the FedEx at the end of last year but his results are not showing he is ahead and shoulders above the rest compared to where Tiger was. And he will be the first to admit that.

“As I said before, these guys challenging Rory are great news for Rory. He thrives on people putting it up to him. He thrives on players winning and achieving and creating a whole load of conversation around them - ‘oh, he’s the best’. Listen to the Golf Channel at the moment, which I do regularly, and it’s, ‘Oh DJ is this, he can match Rory toe to toe off the tee, he can putt, he can do this, he can do that’.

“But when Rory got in his rearview mirror at the FedEx Cup last year, there was only one winner. That mindset Rory had at that FedEx, it’s a long time since I saw him like that. I was in Florida at the time and I watched it live with a friend for the last five holes and then the play-off.

“The mindset, the focus, the aura, the place where Rory was mentally for that hour and a half, it had been a while since I saw him there. That was Rory at his very best. He had one thing on his mind. He was going to win that FedEx.

“There was a joyfulness about how he did it. There wasn’t a grim determination like when Tiger played.

“When Rory plays, there’s a joyfulness when he plays the game. We are all with him and all watching him. We watch his exuberance. When he holed out his wedge shot on 16 for a two to get right up there with the lead, the exuberance on his face, the pure joy, the ecstasy, we all bought into it. He jumped off the tv. Then immediately he was back into focus again. That’s what we need from Rory. We know he can do that. That’s the mindset he needs for Augusta.”

McGinley’s bookie busters

These guys can grab a top-10 Masters finish...

Shane Lowry – 80/1

“Shane’s stats have been great this year. He has had a really strong start to the year. He likes the big occasion; he likes Augusta. The course will suit him. He has now got a few under his belt. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Shane having a strong Masters. ”

Tyrrell Hatton – 45/1

“Another English player who has something about him. Ok, there is a lot of talk about his behaviour and this and that but also, there is a steeliness there about a guy who has a destiny in mind, and he is heading in that direction. He is certainly one to look for.”

Jon Rahm – 25/1

“If you asked me 10 or 15 years ago about a rookie winning Augusta, the odds would be it’s too soon. But these guys hit the ground running now. Jon Rahm is not even a year as a pro. The quality of these players turning pro and the mindset when they turn pro is very different than in the past. I wouldn’t discount him.”

Thomas Pieters – 55/1

“He hasn’t shown a lot of form since the Ryder Cup, which is disappointing and then he goes to LA and finishes second. He came through the field but still, it was a second place finish.”