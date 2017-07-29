Paul McBride best of the Irish as rain swamps Porsche Open

England’s Ashley Chesters held the clubhouse lead after day two of the weather-hit Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

Paul McBride is the best of the Irish on three under, but he only got to play 13 holes in the second round. Paul Dunne is two shots worse off after he completed 16 holes.

Chesters and fellow Englishman Jordan Smith were tied at the top of the leaderboard on eight under par when a second heavy downpour of the day forced play to be halted due to a waterlogged course.

However, when play resumed almost four hours later, Smith bogeyed his final hole of the day — the ninth — and Chesters picked up a shot at the eighth on his way to a second round of 67.

That gave the 27-year-old a nine-under-par halfway total and one-shot lead over Bangladesh’s Siddikur Rahman, with Smith a shot further back after his own 67.

“I definitely didn’t hit it as well off the tee today, but the putter made up for a lot, so that’s always nice,” said Chesters, who turned professional after helping Great Britain and Ireland to a record Walker Cup victory at Royal Lytham in 2015. The world number 446 gained his European Tour card via the qualifying school in 2016 and has missed seven cuts in 14 events this season, with a best finish of joint eighth in the Hassan Trophy.

Smith finished top of the Challenge Tour rankings in 2016 and is currently 42nd on the Race to Dubai, having earned enough money to guarantee another season on the European Tour.

“I’m loving the course and playing good, so have just got to go into the weekend and give it my best,” said the 24-year-old.

Among those held back by the weather were Alexander Levy, Stuart Manley and Richard McEvoy. They are on eight under, with varying amounts of holes to complete when play starts at 8am today.