Paul Mannion leads way as UCD march on

UU 0-9 UCD 1-18: After a tight, combative first half of immense quality, Sigerson Cup holders UCD raced away in the second-half to crush 13-man University of Ulster at Jordanstown.

Dublin’s Paul Mannion top-scored with 0-7, with Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy and Louth’s Andy McDonnell the impressive support cast in a one-sided second-half.

The only negative for UCD was the dismissal of Dublin forward Colm Basquel to a straight red card after his tussle with Derry defender Gareth McKinless midway through the second-half.

He’ll now miss next week’s semi-final against either UL or DIT, who meet today.

“That is going to be a blow but it’s up to others to step up,” said UCD boss John Divilly. “We have quality players, quality forwards, and if we get the ball to them we expect them to score. Maybe we were a bit hungrier, but we played a great game today.”

Both gave it everything in a fast-paced first half, both teams scoring fine points. The home side started well and Paddy McBrearty was sharp up front for UU hitting 0-4, including two from play. Eoin McHugh and Ryan McAnespie also scored fine points.

They sídes were level five times in the opening period, at the end of which visitors UCD led 0-8 to 0-7. UU failed to get going in the second-half and the holders hit 1-8 without reply in the second half.

Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy scored the only goal in the 56th minute, but the game was already over with UCD making hay against the wind in the second period.

UU made poor use of the wind advantage, only scoring two points after the break, and one from play. They lost their discipline too, with Gareth McKinless (two yellows) and near the end Ronan McNamee (straight red) sent off.

UCD raced away with it in the third quarter, Louth’s Andy McDonnell on song and Meath’s Eamonn Wallace also landing a brace. They grew stronger and more purposeful, and the goal by Conor McCarthy with four minutes remaining put the gloss on a comfortable win.

Scorers for UU:

P McBrearty 0-5 (3f), E Rafferty, R Brennan, R McAnespie, E McHugh 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCD:

P Mannion 0-7 (6f), C McCarthy 1-2, A McDonnell 0-4, E Wallace 0-2, C Mullally, J Barry 0-1 each, B McGinn 0-1 (f)

UU:

S Fox (Tyrone); R Brennan (Tyrone), R McNamee (Tyrone), M McEvoy (Derry); R McHugh (Donegal), G McKinless (Derry), S Sheridan (Armagh); N McKeever (Antrim), F Burns (Tyrone); T O’Brien (Derry), E Rafferty (Armagh), E McHugh (Donegal); P McBrearty (Donegal), R McAnespie (Monaghan), M Bradley (Tyrone).

Subs:

E Donnelly (Fermanagh) for Rafferty (43), T Clarke (Fermanagh) for E McHugh (54)

UCD:

C Honan (Meath); E Murchin (Dublin), M Fitzsimons (Dublin), N McInerney (Roscommon); C Mullaly (Dublin), S Coen (Mayo), J McCaffrey (Dublin); B O’Sullivan (Kerry); J Barry (Kerry); A McDonnell (Louth), C McCarthy (Monaghan), E Wallace (Meath); P Mannion (Dublin), C Basquel (Dublin), L Moran (Longford).

Subs:

J Rossiter (Wexford) for McInerney (HT), B McGinn (Monaghan) for Moran (HT), T Hayes (Cavan) for McDonnell (56), S O’Dea (Limerick) for Wallace (55), E Lowry (Laois) for McCarthy (58)

Referee:

Pádraig Hughes (Armagh).