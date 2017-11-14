Paul Geaney: Irish attack must be more ruthless against Australia

From the furnace of Adelaide, back-to-back All-Star Paul Geaney is gunning to put his baptism of fire behind him in Perth on Saturday.

The Dingle man had an over and was one of only five Ireland scorers but he knows his International Rules debut didn’t go swimmingly.

There was his early left-footed over attempt from a mark which skewed off his boot and failed to go dead, his unsuccessful goal attempt which was snuffed out by Australian keeper Brendon Goddard and then striking a post having taken another mark.

He was involved in some good work, though, as a link between the half-forward and full-forward lines and set up Pearce Hanley who released Michael Murphy for Ireland’s goal.

However, for a forward known as one of the most clinical in Gaelic football, Geaney accepts that he needs to be scoring more than three points in the second test.

“Definitely. I will try and play closer to goal next week, hopefully. The way things panned out (Saturday) I had to push out a small bit more and they really pressed from the back when they got the ball.

“They had three runners straight off. We tried to leave two (players) inside and it just wasn’t working. We probably have to change that for next week but we’ll see.”

Analysing his performance, Geaney explained his misses, starting with the left-footed effort. “I just fancied it off my left because the breeze was helping it. I didn’t catch it — I’ll say I’ll leave it off the next time I get the chance for one!

“The one-on-one, I had to do it because if I took it on, he was tackling and I was going to be smothered and it would have been a turnover.

“I could have tried to kick it higher and harder but the goal was empty and it was a case of just getting it over him. I hit the post with another one.”