Paul Geaney doesn’t foresee Kerry retirements

Thursday, September 28, 2017
Ciaran Gallagher

Paul Geaney has welcomed Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s decision to stay on as Kerry manager, with the Kingdom forward predicting that there will no retirements from the county’s panel over the winter.

Speculation had surrounded the future of Fitzmaurice since the All-Ireland semi-final replay defeat to Mayo last month.

Kerry forward Geaney confirmed that the manager held a meeting of his panel last Sunday to announce that the Lixnaw man would stay in the role for a sixth season to see out the remaining year on his current term.

Speaking at the launch of an All-Ireland Smiles campaign for Sensodyne and Corsodyl, Geaney said: “I’m happy to see Éamonn staying on… I think it’s as good a move as we could have hoped for as players.

“The selectors are back as well so it’s up to us to improve next year and the same team will have learned from this year as well as the players.”

The 26-year-old All-Star nominee also revealed that the majority of the Kerry panel attended the weekend meeting, with the exception of a few players excused due to family commitments, while he does not anticipate any winter retirements.

The future of 34-year-old Kieran Donaghy has yet to be clarified, but Geaney predicted that Fitzmaurice will have a full deck to pick from next year.

“I wouldn’t see anyone or hopefully we won’t see anyone retiring,” said Geaney.

“That will obviously come down to their own personal lives and what they feel is important going forward.

“There were no declarations at all or [anyone saying] ‘I’m staying on or anything’. There were a few boys thinking about it, but there is no pressure on them either and there is no expectation there would be dialogue about staying on.

“We will give them the space to reflect and think about it going forward… In January, February, and March, that’s when you really find out if it is in the tank to keep going because there is those tough months, training in the dark,” added Geaney.


