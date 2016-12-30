Paul Galvin to join Brogan brothers at Oliver Plunkett’s

Three-time All-Star and former Footballer of the Year Paul Galvin is expected to move from south Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes to St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh Club on the Navan Road.

Galvin transferred from Lixnaw to Kilmacud Crokes to play hurling at the end of May this year as he was resident in the Dublin 4 area. He never played football with Crokes and only played a few hurling games due to work commitments.

However, a source within Oliver Plunkett’s has confirmed that Galvin has applied to join its senior set-up and that his transfer form is with the Dublin County Board and they are expected to deal with the matter early in 2017.

He will be joining the Brogan brothers, Bernard and Alan, at the Navan Road club and he will be able to play football and hurling if the transfer is granted.

Plunkett’s have been runners-up three times in the Dublin SFC, in 2008, 2011 and 2014.