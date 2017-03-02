Paul Conroy: Galway need to finish the job this time

Experienced midfielder Paul Conroy says Division 2 leaders Galway must grasp this opportunity and secure promotion back to the top tier of the NFL this season after six years out of the top flight.

The 27-year-old St James’ man starred once again at the weekend as Galway made it back-to-back wins in the league with victory over Clare at Pearse Stadium.

The reigning Connacht champions claimed the FBD League title at the start of 2017 and with five points from their opening three games in the league they are primed for promotion.

On Sunday, they travel to take on Meath at Páirc Tailteann in another crucial game for Kevin Walsh’s side and Conroy believes Galway need to keep the momentum flowing.

“It’s been a good start to the league. Disappointing on the first day with the draw against Cork but we bounced back since then and we have got two good wins under our belts, and we are looking forward to Meath,” said Conroy.

“It’s important that we get promotion because for a few years in a row we have been missing out on the last day. But it’s in our own hands now. We just need to drive it on and take every game by itself because they are massive battles.

“If we got up to Division 1 you would be playing the best teams week in, week out. We are doing okay so far, but we only have three games played with four games left. In other years we have been in good positions and we haven’t finished out.

“We are just focused on every game as it comes because you can’t take anything for granted in this division.”

But despite their positive start to the league Galway have failed to deliver at the business end in recent years and they haven’t featured in Division 1 since they were relegated in 2011.

They have also stuttered in Croke Park during the summer months, and even though they beat Mayo on the way to winning their first Connacht title in eight years last season, Galway still haven’t won in Croke Park since 2001.

“It was disappointing against Tipperary in Croke Park last year. It probably took away from a relatively good year in terms of winning Connacht.

“It’s all about learning and progression. We are progressing and learning with every game. We just need to keep playing and trying to drive it on now every weekend.

“The Connacht championship is further down the line and we won’t be worrying about that just yet.”