Paul Clement hoping scouting mission at Arsenal pays off

Swansea boss Paul Clement hopes his Champions League scouting mission at Arsenal will pay off in a fashion he could never have imagined.

Clement was at the Emirates Stadium on St Stephen’s Day as Arsenal beat West Brom 1-0 in the Premier League. The then-Bayern Munich number two formed part of a Bavarian spying trip ahead of next month’s Champions League last-16 clash with Arsenal, before being given the job of trying to keep Swansea in the Premier League after the sacking of Bob Bradley.

“I saw them play West Brom so I have got my notes,” said Clement, Carlo Ancelotti’s former assistant, ahead of Arsenal’s visit to the Liberty Stadium today.

“It’s just I’ll be using them for Swansea instead of Bayern now. The notes are the same, just looking at what they do and hopefully take advantage ... I’ll send Carlo a photocopy!”

Clement’s first game as a Premier League boss comes against the division’s most experienced manager.

Arsene Wenger — who is now into his 21st year in north London — will be in charge of Arsenal for the 1,151st time at Swansea.

The pair have crossed swords before when Clement worked as an assistant to first Guus Hiddink, and then Ancelotti, during his time at Chelsea.

But Clement admits it is special coming up against Wenger as he starts out on trying to steer relegation-threatened Swansea to safety.

“It’s exciting to be going up against a coach of that calibre and experience, it’s brilliant,” Clement said.

Meanwhile, Wenger believes his future as Arsenal boss will play only a small part in Mesut Ozil’s decision on whether to extend his own contract with the club.

The Frenchman’s current deal only runs until the summer and he has not said whether he will sign a fresh contract. However, last week Ozil said he wants to know whether the 67-year-old will still be at the helm if he is to agree new terms.

“The club know that I’m here above all because of Arsene Wenger, who brought me here and whose trust in me I enjoy,” Ozil said.

“The club also know that I want to have clarity about what the manager is doing.”

Wenger was unconvinced and feels there are many aspects that will guide Ozil’s decision.

Asked if he had been put under pressure to decide his own future following the quotes, Wenger replied: “No, not necessarily.

“He would like to know what happens on the managerial front of course, but I don’t think that’s the main part of his decision.

“I think it’s part of it, but it’s not the only thing. There are many other ingredients in every negotiation.

“Hopefully we will find a conclusion with him very quickly.”