Patrick Vieira: Why should Arsene Wenger go?

Patrick Vieira sees no reason for Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal and has accused critics of the Gunners boss of having short memories.

Wenger has led Arsenal to three Premier League titles in nearly 21 years at the helm, although the last came in 2003-04.

The north London side has also won the FA Cup seven times during his reign.

The most recent of those cup successes — against Chelsea in May — and a win over the same opponents in the Community Shield earlier this month temporarily took the edge off many supporters’ frustration.

However, the discontent resurfaced after Sunday’s chastening 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, which Wenger himself described as “absolutely disastrous”.

Some fans have again called for the Frenchman to go, but Arsenal great Vieira believes it is wrong to place all the blame on the manager.

“I have always admired Arsene,” the New York City boss said.

“Since I had the chance to work with him in 1997, I am not surprised (by his longevity).

“I think he is always putting the football club before himself. Everything he has been doing, he has been doing it for the football club and I don’t see any reason why he should leave the football club.

“I think he has been doing a fantastic job and sometimes people forget that.”

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey admits Arsenal must change something following the Liverpool loss.

It was the Gunners’ second successive Premier League defeat and left them, and Wenger, facing yet more searching questions.

Midfielder Ramsey said: “We’re going to have to change something if we’re to compete this year. Liverpool showed what it’s going to have to take to compete for the Premier League and we’re going to have to do something about it if we’re going to do that. We’re very disappointed with the way we performed.”

Arsenal were comprehensively outplayed and their humiliation could have been greater were it not for several excellent saves from Petr Cech.

Roberto Firmino headed Liverpool ahead and Sadio Mane scored a stunning second to double the lead before the break. Mohamed Salah robbed Hector Bellerin to race away for the third and substitute Daniel Sturridge completed the rout.

The Gunners now have the best part of a fortnight, due to an international break, to take stock of their situation.

Ramsey said: “Most of the squad go away now, so when we get back we’ll have to review that and hopefully we can move on and sort it out.”

Emre Can felt Liverpool’s ruthless display was as good as it gets — but is not getting carried away.

The victory lifted the Reds to second in the table heading into the first international break of the season and, given the opposition, sent out a strong statement to the rest of the competition.

“It was a big, big performance,” said midfielder Can. “I think everyone did great and I think you can’t play much better.

“Don’t forget we were playing against Arsenal. When was the last time that Liverpool won against Arsenal 4-0? The performance was just great.

“Of course it gives us confidence and now we go into the internationals and everybody’s happy. It’s a good start now — but we have to keep working. Our performance was good, but we need to keep it up. It’s just the start.”