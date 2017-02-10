Pat O’Connor named Clare skipper for 2017 season

Tubber’s Pat O’Connor has been named as Clare senior hurling captain, though Tony Kelly will deputise for him in tomorrow night’s Allianz HL Division 1A clash with Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn (7pm).

Ten of the side which began the Banner’s All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Galway, have been named, with Cian Dillon – joint-captain with Kelly last year – the only remaining member of the full-back line. Debutant Cathal Malone joins John Conlon and Podge Collins in the half-forward line with Jamie Shanahan making his first start in the half-back line while Shane Golden partners Kelly at midfield.

Roscommon have made three changes for Sunday’s clash Allianz FL Division 1 clash with Donegal at Dr Hyde Park (2.30pm).

Having begun their campaign with a defeat to Tyrone, the Connacht side have included wing-back John McManus, wing- forward Shane Killoran – making his first start - and full-forward Fintan Cregg in their starting 15. David Murray – concussed against Tyrone – the injured Ultan Harney and Niall Daly miss out while Seán McDermott, who was centre-forward against the Red Hands, is back in the full-back line.

Tyrone face Dublin in Croke Park at 7pm tomorrow night and show two changes from the Roscommon win, with Niall Morgan taking over in goal from Michael O’Neill while Pádraig McNulty replaces Matthew Donnelly, concussed last week.

Laois, who travel to Armagh in Division 3 on Sunday (3.30pm), have two changes following the loss to Louth, Kieran Lillis and Ruairí O’Connor coming in.

CLARE (HL v Cork):

D Tuohy (Crusheen); J Browne (Ballyea), C Dillon (Crusheen), S Morey (Sixmilebridge); B Bugler (Whitegate), C Cleary (Kilmaley), J Shanahan (Sixmilebrige); Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge), T Kelly (Ballyea); J Conlon (Clonlara), P Collins (Cratloe), C Malone (Sixmilebridge); A Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), D Reidy (Éire Óg Inis), S O’Donnell (Éire Óg Inis).

ROSCOMMON (FL v Donegal):

C Lavin (Éire Óg); S McDermott (Western Gaels), T Featherston (Oran), N McInerney (St Brigid’s); R Stack (St Brigid’s), S Mullooly (Strokestown), J McManus (Roscommon Gaels); K Higgins (Western Gaels), T O’Rourke (Tulsk); S Killoran (Elphin), C Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), E Smith (Boyle); D Smith (Boyle), F Cregg (Elphin), C Devaney (Kilbride).

Subs:

D O’Malley (Michael Galveys), P Brogan (Strokestown), C Cafferkey (Western Gaels), C Connolly (Roscommon Gaels), T Corcoran (Strokestown), H Darcy (Pádraig Pearses), N Daly (Pádraig Pearses), N Kilroy (Fuerty), A Lyons (Fuerty), G Patterson (Michael Glaveys), B Stack (St Brigid’s).

TYRONE (FL v Dublin):

N Morgan (Edendork); P Hampsey (Coalisland), R McNamaee (Aghyaran), C McCarron (Dromore); T McCann (Killyclogher), P Harte (Errigal Ciarán), J Monroe (Carrickmore); C Cavanagh (Moy), P McNulty (Dungannon); C Meyler (Omagh), N Sludden (Dromore), D McClure (Clonoe); D McCurry (Edendork), C McShane (Owen Roe O’Neills), R O’Neill (Omagh).

Subs:

M O’Neill (Clonoe), M Bradley (Killyclogher), L Brennan (Trillick), R Brennan (Trillick), S Cavanagh (Moy), C McCann (Killyclogher), A McCrory (Errigal Ciarán), C McCullagh (Greencastle), HP McGeary (Pomeroy), J McMahon (Omagh), D Mulgrew (Ardboe), F Burns (Pomeroy), R McHugh (Aghyaran).

LAOIS (FL v Armagh):

G Brody (Portlaoise); D Strong (Emo), D Booth (The Heath), J Kelly (St Joseph’s); E Buggie (Stradbally), K Lillis (Portlaoise), S Attride (Killeshin); C Begley (Stradbally), D Luttrell (Courtwood); C Murphy (Crettyard), A Doran (Graiguecullen), N Donoher (Courtwood); R O’Connor (Timahoe), D Kingston (Arles-Killeen), K Meaney (Arles-Kilcruise).