Pat Lam warns Connacht troops to keep cool on back of Bundee Aki suspension

Connacht coach Pat Lam has called on his players to control their tempers on the back of Bundee Aki’s suspension for abusing a referee.

But the outgoing Connacht coach could be in hot water with PRO12 officials after stating there were “pre-conceived ideas, both ways” as Welsh referee Ian Davies had officiated their games more than any other.

Two years ago Lam was fined €8,000 for making critical comments about Welsh referee Leighton Hodges.

Davies complained about Aki’s behaviour and remarks directed toward him during and shortly after Connacht’s recent PRO12 defeat to Leinster at the Sportsground.

According to Lam, Connacht have been refereed by Davies more times this season than any other referee in his time in charge and he believes this has had an impact.

“There’s no doubt, the refereeing job is a tough job, but like everyone we have to control our emotions. The unusual thing is, we have had Ian four or five times this season. We have had him more times than any referee in any season.

“The refereeing job is a tough job, but like everyone we have to control our emotions.

“The unusual thing is, I think we have Ian four or five times this season. I think we have had him more times than any referee in any season. So, there’s no doubt that both ways, there’s pre-conceived ideas, both ways.

“So, frustration boiled over, I think everyone heard it and saw it with John Muldoon, and with the other players.

“He had to go through the process. I’m certainly disappointed on all parts of it.”