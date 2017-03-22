Pat Lam: No pressure on out-half Marnitz Boshoff after death of father

Connacht coach Pat Lam says Springbok out-half Marnitz Boshoff will be given as much time as he needs following the tragic death of his father in South Africa last weekend.

Guinness PRO12

GLASGOW V CONNACHT

Saturday: Scotstoun, 5.15pm

Referee: TBC

TV: Sky Sports

Boshoff (28) has only played twice for Connacht since his arrival in October.

But the former Lions No 10 was due to return from injury this weekend in their crucial PRO12 tie away to Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun Stadium.

However less than a month after the birth of his baby boy, Zean, the Boshoff family have been rocked by the sudden death of father, Jopie, on Sunday.

“He had a stroke driving the car and had an accident. And then he was in hospital. There was obviously still hope he would be okay. He passed away on Sunday,” said Lam.

“It’s tragic. The main thing for him now is to get home and be the strong character he is, for the family. They are all going to need it at this time. It’s probably the worst nightmare, particularly for guys who come from overseas.

"Whenever you make the decision to leave, the hardest thing is leaving the loved ones behind. He was really close with his dad. And it’s a reminder just to touch base with the loved ones.”

The PRO12 champions travel to take on the 2015 winners, Glasgow, this Saturday as they look to avenge a 41-5 hammering they suffered in Round 1 at the Sportsground in September.

But Ireland international Ultan Dillane (23) is set to miss the rest of the season after he has surgery on his injured shoulder. And Lam says he believes the summer tour with Ireland is off the cards for the 10-time capped lock.

“I’d say unlikely (he will make the tour), if he hasn’t played any rugby,” said Lam.

Connacht are boosted by the return of their international contingent including scrum-half Kieran Marmion however Ireland winger Matt Healy faces a lay-off with a hand injury.

Cian Kelleher is out until May with his hamstring problems, and flanker Nepia Fox-Matamua is going for surgery next week.