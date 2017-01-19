Páraic Duffy: Sky deal has been ‘terrific’ for Irish diaspora

GAA director general Páraic Duffy has claimed Sky Sports has been “terrific” for the GAA in Britain.

In front of the Oireachtas joint-committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport, Duffy defended the recent five-year deal, which will see the pay-per-view broadcaster retain exclusive live coverage of 14 championship games and share the All-Ireland semis and finals with RTÉ.

He said the presence of Sky among the GAA’s media partners has helped to promote Gaelic football and hurling across the Irish Sea, even though reported viewing figures would suggest otherwise. “I’m not here to defend Sky or get into figures but the figures Sky give for Ireland... nobody ever expects Sky would reach the same level as RTÉ’s figures. The key for us was to have the games available to the diaspora in Britain.”

Duffy spoke of how the GAA was “hammered” at the Global Forums in Dublin because games weren’t available to show abroad. Along with GAAGo, Sky, Duffy maintained, have addressed that issue. “Through GAAGo and Sky, we have opened up our games to the Irish abroad in a way never possible before. If you were in New York or Sydney or whatever it is, you can watch more than 100 games free-to-air through GAAGo. If you’re in Britain you can access our games. It’s great for the GAA in Britain the games are now available on Sky.”

Duffy also touched on how Sky has strengthened the market for the GAA’s media rights. “We have to get the value of our products otherwise we cannot compete. We are competing with soccer and rugby for resources and for the minds and hearts of young people in Ireland and we have to be able to put coaches in schools as we do. We have 330 coaches full-time and part-time employed all over Ireland. We go into thousands and thousands of primary schools every year and we need funding to do that. The money we get from our commercial activity is absolutely vital for that.”

He also dismissed the idea the Sky relationship was “foisted” on the GAA by Croke Park. “Last year, which was terrific, a motion was brought to the GAA Congress and it said that Congress 2016 would enact a new rule that all televised inter-county championship games shall be available on free-to-air TV. The motion was defeated by 200 votes to 36. The point I want to make is people within the GAA understand why and they accept why.”

Duffy revealed the GAA will be reducing funding to Dublin. He confirmed the annual €1m Government grant, which originated during Bertie Ahern’s time as Taoiseach and intended for development of Gaelic games in the capital, is still spent there.

“At the moment, that money isn’t ring-fenced and it’s up to us to decide how that money is used. We still allocate a considerable amount to Dublin number one because there is a huge amount of activity there. Secondly, because when the initial process was put in place, full-time development officers were appointed to clubs in Dublin. There are people in employment there and funding pays half of their employment costs, the clubs pay the other half. Clearly, if you remove that funding from those clubs they probably wouldn’t be able to afford to keep those people in place.

“However, we are aware and Dublin are aware of the need to rebalance that and that is happening with Dublin’s approval. So there will be a reduction in the funding going to Dublin allowing us to invest in other places. It is happening and it will be happening.”

Asked about Congress’ insistence on motions requiring two-third majority support, Duffy revealed his personal preference for a forthcoming proposal to reduce it to three-fifths (60%). “We have our Annual Congress next month and there are a number of motions to change that rule; from some suggesting 60%, one suggesting a majority. The problem is to change it will require two-thirds majority because you’re changing a rule. That’s a bit of a catch-22.

“But I think two-thirds is a bit high. Personally, I think 60% would be fair. I can understand why people want to make it more than 50% but two-thirds is high and it does make change rather difficult.”