Páraic Duffy shoots down Munster U25 decision

The Munster Council’s decision to introduce an U25 hurling championship has been given the thumbs-down by GAA director general Páraic Duffy.

Duffy is against the establishment of any new inter-county competitions, although the U25 concept replaces the intermediate championship.

“I don’t favour any more inter-county competitions – I think we’ve got enough. But, look, we brought a motion to Congress to abolish intermediate and junior (inter-county), which narrowly failed but I just don’t want to see any more inter-county competitions.”

Duffy said Central Council will not be putting the same motion on the Clár again this year even though it received close to 66% majority support. “If 65% of counties voted for it last year, then why didn’t one of them bring it (this year)? You can’t look to Croke Park all the time. I thought somebody might have.”

Explaining the reasons for the new U25 competition last week, which was devised by Limerick, Munster chairman Jerry O’Sullivan said the initiative had received strong backing from the province’s counties. “These are just purely as curtain-raisers. The one thing we need for our big match-days are curtain-raisers and to encourage people to come in earlier. These games will be very attractive if they’re treated properly by the counties. If they have their second string teams out, there will be a lot of talent on display.”

Meanwhile, Duffy has reiterated his reluctance to introduce the use of video technology in the officiating of live games. He acknowledged a debate about it was generated by the penalty won by Aidan O’Shea in Mayo’s qualifier win over Fermanagh in Castlebar last July.

Duffy wrote in his report: “There are a number of difficulties with this manner of reviewing referees’ decisions. Primary among them is it disrupts the flow of the game. In sports such as hurling, Gaelic football, Australian Rules and soccer, the games are more attractive when played quickly.

“That may be the reason why the latter two sports have relied on technology to ensure the integrity of the score, but have stayed away from the more invasive impact of video replays. If both teams were to be allowed to challenge even two decisions per game, four additional and fairly lengthy stoppages would occur in a match. And that doesn’t take account of the occasions when a ref will decide to take the safe option and ask for a video review. This would be a natural reaction for a ref who knows that, if he makes a major decision without using an available ‘second opinion’, he will be criticised.”

Duffy claimed the video- review model used in sports such as rugby and American football was “hugely frustrating” for spectators and viewers. “It was interesting to read the recent comments of top rugby referee Nigel Owens, who wants to see fewer decisions referred to the TMO. He expressed the view rugby should go back to where it was five or six years ago, where it was used only on the goal line. He believes that overuse of the TMO is eroding the authority of the referee and that the focus should be on improving the decision-making of match officials.”