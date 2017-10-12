Ozil talks ‘going in a positive’ direction

Talks over extending Mesut Ozil’s contract at Arsenal are “going in a positive way”, according to the agent of the German midfielder.

Ozil could be back in contention for the Gunners’ trip to Watford on Saturday after recovering from a knee injury which kept him out of international duty as Germany secured their place at the 2018 World Cup.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in a then club-record £42.5m (€47.3m) deal in September 2013, but as yet has not penned a new contract.

There had been suggestions, though, the German playmaker could be sold in January to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in the summer.

Inter Milan, Besiktas, and Manchester United, now managed by his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, have all been touted as possible destinations for the player.

Ozil’s representative Dr Erkut Sogut, however, has suggested the German playmaker could well be staying put.

Sogut said: “Ozil wants to play another two to three years in the Premier League.

“Our contacts with Arsenal continue and are going in a positive way.”

Arsenal will resume Premier League action this weekend on the back of an unbeaten run through seven outings in all competitions, with four successive victories.

However, the Gunners must do without German defender Shkodran Mustafi, who suffered a suspected thigh muscle tear while on international duty.

Forward Alexis Sanchez, meanwhile, faced a long trek back to London following Chile’s final World Cup qualifier against Brazil, which saw them lose 3-0 in Sao Paulo and so miss out on a place in Russia next summer.

Arsenal confirmed yesterday afternoon that defender Calum Chambers had signed a two-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Southampton in the summer of 2014 and spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, has committed himself to the Gunners until 2021.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Everyone at Arsenal is looking forward to Calum’s continued contribution to the club.”

Meanwhile, former Tottenham midfielder Darren Anderton believes Harry Kane will stay at Spurs but only if the club are ready to match his ambition and reject bids of up to £200m (€222.9m).

Tottenham have shown a willingness to sell star players in recent years, with Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Dimitar Berbatov, and Michael Carrick all departing for just over £150m (€167.2m) combined.

Kane alone would likely top that in today’s market but Spurs are adamant their prized asset is not for sale.

The 24-year-old was the only Englishman named on a 30-man shortlist to win the Ballon d’Or on Monday, having scored 43 goals in 37 matches this year.

Real Madrid took Modric and Bale in 2012 and 2013 respectively and will get a closer look at Kane when Spurs head to the Santiago Bernabeu next week for the first of two Champions League group-stage ties.

Anderton believes it is up to Spurs to ensure Kane never returns to seal a transfer.

“You hope he’s Tottenham through and through,” Anderton said. “The way he plays and the way he acts, it certainly looks like he’s happy where he is and hopefully he doesn’t forget that.

“I think he’ll want to complete his journey at Tottenham. He’ll want to play in that new stadium and he’ll want to be part of the Tottenham team that wins the league.

“But the club have got to go with him on that. If the offer comes in from say Real Madrid, it will be up to Spurs to turn it down. If you look at his age, his talent, the way he is, he’s got to be worth around £150m (€167.2m), even £200m (€222.9m) now.

“If they say yes, Harry will get the chance to speak to them and I’m sure if he walks into the Bernabeu with an opportunity to sign, he’d find it very difficult not to.

“And would you blame him? You couldn’t, absolutely not.”