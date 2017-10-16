‘Ox’ might turn out the most bizarre deal of all

To be honest that fortnight ‘off’ (originally one of modern football’s most irritating foibles) is now welcomed more and more depending on who you support.

The Mane news triggered a mood collapse (first week in October!) but it could easily have happened in a red shirt. I’m not even surprised any more.

Some of our lot think footballers should treat their own countries with the disdain Scousers do, but watch Mo Salah being treated like a Pharaoh for scoring a penalty and understand exactly what it can mean.

Mane’s pace could’ve been useful against United, had they not refused to let anyone past them by fair means or foul.

Can’t help but laugh at the reaction. How dare they not allow us to play? Klopp went in feet first with “do that if you want but it wouldn’t be allowed here”.

Ha! As someone who saw all three Danny Murphy 1-0’s at Old Trafford, that’s a good one.

It helps if you never bought into that Theatre Of Dreams, cavalier, “United only play one way” crap.

Thanks to Jose, even they don’t swallow that now. You do what you have to.

Ferguson’s response to Houllier’s smothering was to do it straight back. That’s what winners do.

I’d have taken it beforehand, mind. Such was the despondency during the build-up that even moral victories aren’t to be sneezed at.

Mourinho’s tactics were initially painted as a compliment, the savvy old bore knowing a good team when he sees one.

Afterwards came doubt, with everyone else colouring The Spesh in cowardly yellow after all and Liverpool entirely unworthy of such trepidation.

Klopp’s subs replaced all three of our ‘forward line’, making the theory United held back because we’re so dangerous even more tenuous.

Firmino isn’t a striker. How many more times? Write it in capital letters on the side of a swirling baseball bat and the message still won’t penetrate.

After a nuclear war two things will survive; insects and the egos of football managers.

Young Alex got 10 more minutes to augment his impressive cameo collection. He wasn’t too bad actually but if you thought Mane’s absence would give him an opportunity you were mistaken. Carroll, Benteke, Downing; this might wind up as the weirdest of the lot. The usual mind games play out with such dubious transfers. Klopp’s not picking him equals obviously not his choice, on and tediously on.

Rodgers got this with both Benteke and Balotelli, but defending a manager like that has its drawbacks. His choice; “what the hell were you thinking?”

The director of football’s choice; “why don’t you stand up for yourself and us — you’re the manager, for God’s sake!”

It will rumble on until ‘The Ox’ (urgh, kill me now) turns in decent performances and starts paying off some of his bewildering fee. It might take a while.

They announced the Kenny Dalglish Stand on Friday. The people who sacked him weren’t there obviously. Another PR stunt meant to distract you.

Some bean-counter made a speech; something about nobody who comes into contact with this club is unaware of what Kenny represents.

Hmmm. I suppose flying in for one game a year doesn’t really count as “coming into contact”, does it? On Saturday Mourinho left with what he wanted.

Howls of moral outrage get people through the night, I assume.

Five games to go till the next break, damn it.