Owen Mulligan rules out London championship comeback

Tyrone legend Owen Mulligan has ruled out the prospect of playing for London footballers in the championship.

The three-time All-Ireland winner is based in London and transferred to local club Fulham Irish earlier this year, but says he’ll be involved solely in a coaching capacity.

Mulligan made a brief appearance for the club’s hurlers in the London club championship last month, which made him eligible to line out for the Exiles in the upcoming Connacht quarter-final against Leitrim May 28.

He featured for an injury-depleted London in a challenge game against Waterford in Dungarvan last weekend, which only increased speculation he would make his first championship appearance at this level since 2012. But the 35-year-old Cookstown man said his playing days at the top-level are behind him. He said he only started against Waterford due to injuries in Ciaran Deely’s squad.

“No I don’t think (I’ll be playing),” said Mulligan. “I was playing some club games with Fulham Irish over there. I was asked to help out with the lads and that’s what I am doing at the minute, just helping out in training and stuff. It is going well, I am feeling fit.

“I helped them out in Waterford. (I’ve been playing) some club football, there were injuries, and I was asked would I play. I last 40 or 50 minutes. It was tough and I hadn’t played championship football in five years. It was a big ask. But I felt well at training when it comes to runs but matches are totally different. You always think there is a bit of fight in there but I didn’t have the best of games. I got on plenty of ball but the old shooting boots weren’t with me!”

Mulligan, an All-Star in 2005, was held scoreless by Déise defender Thomas O’Gorman as the home side ran out 1-13 to 1-9 winners.

London boss Deely brought in the Tyrone native to help coach their forwards, and Mulligan has one eye on getting into management down the line.

“Ciarán asked me to help them with attacking play and I enjoyed it. We met for coffee and he asked me to come into the squad, to help him out and I was honoured to be asked. I enjoyed the buzz of the county set-up and how it works over there and I want to go into management sometime. All this experience helps. He is a great man, London are going well too. They were working on the same basics, tackling, shooting, things like that. Different managers, different set-ups, but they are all after the one thing - success.”