Our Lady's Templemore progress to PPS SHA final

Our Lady’s Templemore (Tipperary) ... 0-24, Kilkenny CBS ... 2-15: HARTY Cup holders Our Lady’s Templemore have seen off the dogged challenge of Kilkenny CBS this afternoon to book a place in the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools senior A hurling final.

Nine points from Brian McGrath and five from Andrew Ormonde in the first half alone helped Our Lady’s into a Croke Cup decider against four-in-a-row hopefuls St Kieran’s on Saturday week.

Our Lady’s were stung by the concession of goals in stoppage time at the end of each half but in truth, they were the better side at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Joe Sheehan’s deflected goal had Kilkenny CBS in touch at the break, trailing by 1-8 to 0-14.

Our Lady’s racked up a big winning score but they had a nervous finish when Kilkenny CBS goalkeeper Ben Maher, who had previously pulled off some big saves, rattled home a 20m free.

Scorers for Our Lady’s, Templemore – B McGrath 0-9 (5f, 2 65s) A Ormonde 0-5, D O’Shea 0-3, J Kelly & L Fairbrother (1f) 0-2 each, É McBride, J Ryan & R McCormack 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny CBS – N Brassil 0-9 (7f, 1 65), J Sheehan 1-3, B Maher 1-0f, S Boyd 0-2, S Bolger 0-1.

Our Lady’s, Templemore – E Collins; N Quinlan, P Campion, E Ryan; É McBride, P Cadell, A O’Meara; D Ryan, J Ryan; J Kelly, B McGrath, R McCormack; A Ormonde, D O’Shea, L Fairbrother. Subs: S Doyle for D Ryan (59), F Purcell for J Ryan (59), G O’Connor for Ormonde (60+3).

Kilkenny CBS – B Maher; M Butler, J Minogue, J Molloy; P Collins, C Flynn, L Stynes; C Heary, N Brassil; R Buckley, S Boyd, S Bolger; S Staunton, D Dunne, J Sheehan. Subs: C Drennan for Staunton (45), M Doyle for Dunne (53).

Referee – John Keane (Galway)