Our Lady's Templemore and St Kieran's College progress to final

Tipp v Kilkenny decider in store in post-primary hurling.

Our Lady’s Templemore (Tipperary) ... 0-24, Kilkenny CBS ... 2-15:

HARTY Cup holders Our Lady’s Templemore have seen off the dogged challenge of Kilkenny CBS this afternoon to book a place in the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools senior A hurling final.

Nine points from Brian McGrath and five from Andrew Ormonde in the first half alone helped Our Lady’s into a Croke Cup decider against four-in-a-row hopefuls St Kieran’s on Saturday week.

Our Lady’s were stung by the concession of goals in stoppage time at the end of each half but in truth, they were the better side at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Joe Sheehan’s deflected goal had Kilkenny CBS in touch at the break, trailing by 1-8 to 0-14.

Our Lady’s racked up a big winning score but they had a nervous finish when Kilkenny CBS goalkeeper Ben Maher, who had previously pulled off some big saves, rattled home a 20m free.

Scorers for Our Lady’s, Templemore – B McGrath 0-9 (5f, 2 65s) A Ormonde 0-5, D O’Shea 0-3, J Kelly & L Fairbrother (1f) 0-2 each, É McBride, J Ryan & R McCormack 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny CBS – N Brassil 0-9 (7f, 1 65), J Sheehan 1-3, B Maher 1-0f, S Boyd 0-2, S Bolger 0-1.

Our Lady’s, Templemore – E Collins; N Quinlan, P Campion, E Ryan; É McBride, P Cadell, A O’Meara; D Ryan, J Ryan; J Kelly, B McGrath, R McCormack; A Ormonde, D O’Shea, L Fairbrother. Subs: S Doyle for D Ryan (59), F Purcell for J Ryan (59), G O’Connor for Ormonde (60+3).

Kilkenny CBS – B Maher; M Butler, J Minogue, J Molloy; P Collins, C Flynn, L Stynes; C Heary, N Brassil; R Buckley, S Boyd, S Bolger; S Staunton, D Dunne, J Sheehan. Subs: C Drennan for Staunton (45), M Doyle for Dunne (53).

Referee – John Keane (Galway)

In the other semi-final, A powerful performance helped reigning champions St Kieran's College overcome St Brigid's of Loughrea by 3-19 to 1-9 in Tullamore.

Led by their captain Adrian Mullen (2-9), the famed Kilkenny hurling nursery proved too strong.

Mullen scored 1-8 as Kieran's led by 1-13 to 0-3 at half-time. He added a second goal after the break, with Ciaran Brennan getting one also, as they cruised to a comfortable win.

Scorers for St Kieran’s College: Adrian Mullen (2-9, 0-5 frees); Ciaran Brennan (1-2); Eoghan Moylan (0-4); Daithi Barron (0-3); Ted Drea (0-1).

Scorers for St Brigid’s Loughrea: Dylan Towolawi (1-2); Conor Molloy (0-4, 0-2 frees); Damian McGlynn, Ronan Glennon, Donal Mannion (0-1 each).

St Kieran’s College - Dean Mason; Tommy Ronan, Michael Carey, Luke Murphy; Ben Lawlor, Martin Keoghan, Killian Egan; Diarmuid Phelan, Eoin O’Shea; Adrian Mullen, Ted Drea, Eoghan Moylan; Daithi Barron, Ciaran Brennan, Evan Shefflin. Subs: Sean Ryan for Shefflin, 31 mins; Brian Staunton for Phelan, 42 mins; Padraic Mullen for Drea, 53 mins; Jesse Roberts for Brennan, 58 mins; Ross Whelan for Lawlor, 60 mins.

St Brigid’s Loughrea - Brendan Lynch; Conor Delaney, Cian Mahony, Colin Curley; Ben Burke, Stephen Molloy, Vinnie Kenny; Ronan Glennon, Ben Moran; Donal Mannion, Dylan Towolawi, Sean Fallon; Jason Nevin, Conor Molloy, Damian McGlynn. Subs: Dylan Shaughnessy for Fallon, 31 mins; Keane Hollaway for Nevin, 35 mins; Niall Horan for Curley, 52 mins; Peter Martin for Burke, 55 mins; Martin Coen for McGlynn, 60 mins.

Referee - Cathal McAllister (Cork)