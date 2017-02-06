Youth has its fling at Abbotstown

Youth was the order of the day at the Irish Life Health AAI Games in Abbotstown yesterday alongside Ben Reynolds clocking a European Indoor standard for the 60m hurdles.

Reynolds (North Down) hurdled 7.77 seconds in his second race of the day to dip under the required 7.80 for the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade next month.

Gerard O’Donnell (Carrick on Shannon) beat him earlier in the day, clocking 7.88 in a high quality line-up.

It was the 3,000m races that got the crowd going in the new Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena with two new Irish Youth records.

Sixteen-year-old Amy Rose Farrell (Blackrock) won the women’s 3,000m in 9:35.10 which was also a European U20 qualifying standard for this summer. The young Dubliner hung onto Skerries’ Ciara Durkan before surging clear in the final laps. Durkan was second in 9:40.80.

Bantry’s Darragh McElhinney may have finished second in the men’s 3,000m but was no less impressive with an Irish Youth record of 8:18.88.

This also erased John Treacy’s outdoor youth record. William Maunsell (Clonmel) won with a front-running 8:16.65. The 17-year-old has been continuing to excite with a series of good performances.

Phil Healy (Bandon) won a close women’s 400m ahead of Sinead Denny (DSD) in 53.92 to 53.96. Both were narrowly outside the European standard of 53.75.

Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle) overtook long-time leader Emma Mitchell (Queens) in the final laps of the women’s 1500m to win in 4:16.04 to 4:17.42 – again both were outside the required 4:14.00 for Belgrade. John Travers (Donore Harriers) won the men’s 1500m in 3:46.74 to outkick Kieran Kelly (Raheny Shamrock) who ran a club record of 3:47.63.

There were a number of good performances in the field events with John Kelly (Finn Valley) setting a Donegal record in the men’s shot put with 17.49m – a European U23 B standard and just one centimetre off an A standard.

Adam McMullen (Crusaders) won the ong jump with 7.48m while Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) jumped an Irish Youth record of 1.80m in the high jump.

Sarah Buggy (St Abban’s) was just shy of 13m winning the women’s triple jump in 12.96m – an indoor personal best.

Paul Pollock (Annadale Striders) was in good form in Japan with a marathon personal best of 2:15:30.

Ireland’s leading cross country clubs were in action at the European Clubs Cross Country Championships in Albufeira, Portugal with Rio Olympian Mick Clohisey finishing 10th in the senior men’s race leading his club Raheny Shamrock to a 12th place finish.

Maria McCambridge (DSD) was first home in the senior women’s in 25th guiding DSD to 6th. Sophie Murphy (DSD) finished 5th in the U20 race with DSD fourth.

Adam O’Brien (Clonliffe Harriers) finished 18th in the U20 men’s race.

The John Treacy Dungarvan 10 mile took place in Waterford with Alan O’Shea (Bantry) first across the line in 50:54 with Siobhan O’Doherty (Borrisokane) the first woman home, coming in at 57:31.

Shona Heaslip (An Riocht) was also in good form in the Gneeveguilla Spring 5km series winning in 16:32.

Dublin City Harriers and Clonliffe Harriers were crowned the Irish Life Health National Indoor League on Saturday.

Catherine McManus was instrumental in the DCH women coming out on top with individual victories in the 60m hurdles in 8.43 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 5.23m.