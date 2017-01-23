Unbeaten streak ends for Ambassador UCC Glanmire ladies

Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire lost their unbeaten record in the Women’s Super League. They were pipped by WIT Wildcats 65-61, in Waterford, on Saturday.

This was the third time these teams met this season, and all were close, but Wildcats were well worth their four-point win on this occasion.

Glanmire won the last two games, of which one was a cup quarter-final, and their coach, Mark Scannell, offered no excuses. Scannell said: “We have had three great games against Wildcats, but they won the physical stakes at the post. That hurt us, big time.

“It was a good test for us, before our cup final against Liffey Celtics, and we need to get back on the training court and erase some of the errors made in this defeat.”

“We’re delighted,” said new Wildcats coach, Jillian Hayes.

“The girls were really, really upset after the cup game, as they had been in the lead for most of it, but Glanmire got a few huge shots at the end, to win, so everyone wanted this game. Everyone was ready for it.

“We’ve been working towards this game for the last three weeks and it paid off, in the end. It was anyone’s game in the last few minutes, so it was great to see Wildcats hanging in there and being able to close it out.

“Grit and determination won the game.”

Glanmire’s opponents in the cup final, Liffey Celtics, bounced back from last week’s shock defeat to Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell, by beating DCU Mercy 75-69.

The Kildare side commanded a five-point interval lead, and Jazmene Boone finished with 29 points.

Meteors are going through a tough period. They suffered a 66-57 home defeat to NUIG Mystics.

There were six Men’s Super League games played at the National Basketball Arena, beginning with Killester, who beat Belfast Star 71-56.

The Clontarf outfit will contest Saturday’s cup final against Swords Thunder, and Cian Nihill was delighted with his team’s win.

Nihill said: “I think, when you are playing a game before a cup final, it’s always important to get through it unscathed and we are happy everything went to plan.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors produced another impressive performance without Kieran Donaghy, before disposing of Moycullen 90-75.

American Trae Pemberton is having a tremendous season and, once again, he led the scoring, with a 41-point game high.

DCU Saints ran out easy winners against fellow Dublin side, Eanna 80-55, with Eoin Darling (23) in tremendous shooting form.

UCC Demons got back to winning ways, following their hard-fought, 72-66 win over Kubs.

The game was finely poised up to the last quarter, but Demons’s American, Jacob Lawson, who has been widely criticised in recent weeks, finished with a game high of 25 points.

For Demons’s coach, Tim O’Halloran, winning was crucial.

O’Halloran said: “We had lost our last four games and confidence was naturally low, but we dug deep and found a winning formula”.

Swords Thunder produced another impressive display by easily accounting for UL Eagles, 89-52, with Spanish ace, Jose Maria Gil Narbon, leading their scoring with a 21-point contribution.

In the late tip-off, yesterday, unbeaten Templeogue and UCD Marian served up a thrilling game, with the latter winning, 88-82.

Templeogue looked to be in control for long periods, but, inspired by Mike Garrow (30) and Conor Meany (14), the students held out for a famous win.