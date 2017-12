UCC Demons produced a display of champagne basketball to surprise Griffith College Swords Thunder in the Men’s Super League on Saturday night.

Demons went into the game on the back of a scrappy midweek cup quarter-final win over Tralee Warriors, but on this occasion, they brought their A game to the table.

In the first half, the class of Lehmon Colbert at the post, coupled with the shooting of Colin O’Reilly and Kyle Hosford, helped the Cork side surge into a 48-30 interval lead.

Swords staged a mini-revival in the third quarter but coming down the stretch, the class of Colbert and Adrian O’Sullivan helped Demons get the all-important win.

Demons captain Hosford said: “The lads were outstanding, and it’s a result that will help our confidence with a league game against Moycullen over the Christmas period and then our crucial cup semi against Templeogue.”

Leaders UCD Marian had few problems in disposing of Maree at Belfield, running out 88-66 winners. The students led 47-33 at the break but captain Conor Meany believes remaining focused over the Christmas period will be crucial.

Meany said: “The next three weeks will be vital as we have to prepare for a tough cup semi-final against Killester.”

Killester are certainly in a rich vein of form and it continued in Galway when they easily disposed of Moycullen 108-83.

The Dublin side paved the way for this win with a solid first half that saw them command a 62-44 interval lead. Moycullen were always chasing the game as Spanish star Rodrigo Garcia Ruiz (22) and American Royce Williams (15) helped Killester see out this comfortable 25-point win.

Templeogue and Eanna were involved in another hard-fought Dublin derby with the former taking the honours 92-83.

In the first half Templeogue were awesome as they surged into a 20-point interval lead. Jason Killeen returned to his best with a 20-point contribution, but with Eanna’s American, Tamron Manning, in superb shooting the deficit was reduced in the second half.

For Templeogue coach Mark Keenan this was another solid performance from his side. “I am happy with the result and now we can enjoy the Christmas and focus totally on our cup semi-final against Demons.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors got back to winning ways when easily accounting for Maree 90-67 at a packed Tralee Sports complex.

DCU Saints produced another heroic performance when winning 78-72 at Belfast Star.

In Division One, leaders Killorglin were made battle hard on the road before overcoming Ulster Elks 82-67, with Daniel Jokubaitis leading their scoring with 25 points.

The Cork derby clash between Fr Mathew’s and Neptune attracted the biggest crowd of the season at Coláiste Chríost Rí with the latter winning 103-94.