Swords Thunder topple Templeogue in extra-time thriller

Griffith College Swords Thunder remain at the summit of the Men’s Super League after a 100-97 extra-time win over Templeogue.

Templeogue led by 39-36 at the break. In the second half, the sides were level seven times before a late Conroy Baltimore basket brought the teams to added time at 85 points each.

Swords’ scoring power shone through in extra-time as Baltimore (35) and Westbrooks (20) helped them see out a hard earned win.

Killester showed no mercy in their Dublin derby win over DCU Saints with a resounding 98-66 success.

The Clontarf side settled this game in the first half when they surged into a 21 point interval lead.

The class of Killester was always evident with Spanish star Rodrigo Garcia Ruiz (21) in splendid shooting form.

Maree secured a third win of the season when defeating Dublin side Eanna 83-73.

UCD Marian got back to winning ways when easily accounting for Moycullen 82-61 at Belfield.

The first half saw the lead changing hands on numerous occasions, but the shooting of American Mike Garrow ensured the students led 45-39 at the break. In the third quarter, they extended their lead to 18 points with Conor Meany excelling.

Coming down the stretch UCD continued to play smart basketball and in the end were comfortable winners. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors got back to winning ways with an impressive 79-66 away win over Belfast Star.

The Kerry side lost their last three games but came out of the blocks quicker and deservedly commanded a 10 point interval lead.

In the second half American Trae Pemberton and Kieran Donaghy excelled as the Warriors got their season back on track much to the delight of coach Mark Bernsen.

UCC Demons had few problems disposing of Kubs running out 108-66 winners.

In the Men’s division one league Scott Lakers attracted another capacity attendance to the Killarney complex before losing 67-56 to Cork side Fr Mathew’s.