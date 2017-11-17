Swords Thunder have an edge to their game again

A big weekend in the Men’s Super League with crucial games in many venues as leaders UCC Marian clash with Griffith College Swords Thunder.

After a poor spell, the Swords side bounced back last weekend by inflicting a 29 point defeat on Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and coach Dave Baker is hoping for a repeat performance: “Losing a couple of games certainly gave us some thinking to do but we knew that we hadn’t become a bad side overnight.”

UCD Marian captain Conor Meany is looking forward to the clash as his team are going into this game on the back of a good run.

Meany said: “We have had some great tussles with Swords Thunder over the years and nothing but a top class performance will suffice.”

The alarm bells are beginning to ring in the Garvey’s Tralee Warriors camp following two consecutive 29 point defeats, to UCD Marian and Swords Thunder.

Tomorrow another capacity attendance is guaranteed at the Kerry venue when Templeogue are in town.

For the Warriors coach Mark Bernsen it’s a huge game in their bid to restore pride.

Bernsen said: “We have worked hard on the training court this week as we must get out of this present losing rut.” Coach Bernsen is not a man known to make excuses following defeats but believes the loss of Ryan Leonard from last year’s squad was a hard void to fill. Bernsen added: “Ryan was young and vibrant and did a lot on court that people did not notice but we are determined to show our true form against this talented Templeogue side.”

UCC Demons’ injury stricken squad travel to the capital for a clash against DCU Saints.

Demons only used six players in last week’s defeat to Killester and Saints coach Joey Boylan is hoping his side can bounce back from their shock away defeat to Maree.

Boylan said: “Losing to Maree was disappointing especially as we had played solid basketball over the last month and I am hoping we can return to winning ways against Demons.”

Moycullen are one of the most improved teams and they will relish their home clash with Belfast Star.

The Galway side pushed Templeogue to the wire last week before going down 86-82 and coach John Cunningham is happy with the progress of his side: “It was disappointing to lose at Templeogue but hopefully lessons will be learned as Belfast Star are difficult opposition.”

Eanna are having a good season under coach Pat Glover as they get ready to welcome a Killester side who were impressive away winners at Demons last week.

Eanna will need to be to lively in defence as the shooting of Rodrigo Garcia Ruiz and American Royce Williams are a serious twin threat.

Maree, fresh from their first victory over DCU Saints, will feel they can make it back to back wins when they clash with Kubs at Greendale.

In the Women’s Super League, leaders Liffey Celtics travel to Cork on Sunday for a clash with Ambassador UCC Glanmire.

Glanmire suffered a heavy defeat to DCU Mercy a fortnight ago but coach Mark Scannell dispelled the criticism.

Scannell said: “We suffer our first defeat of the season and pundits are already writing us off so it will be up to my players to show the critics we are still a serious basketball side.” DCU Mercy travel to Portlaoise Panthers and WIT Wildcats host Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell in a repeat of their forthcoming cup quarter final that will be played at the Parochial Hall.