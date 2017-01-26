Home»Sport»Other Sports

St Aidan’s pile more agony on Col Choilm

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Mary McGuire

The final day of the Sunway Schools All-Ireland Cup finals took place at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght yesterday, with four exciting and tense games decided.

The main game of the day was a hugely anticipated clash in the U19 A Boys final as Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig and St Aidan’s CBS Dublin met once more in a repeat of last year’s final.

Defending champions, St Aidan’s, made it two in-a-row as they came back from a 14-point deficit to go on and win by 12 in the end with a fantastic showcase of skill and talent.

Brian Ashton was one of the many stars for St Aidan’s and he was the driving force behind their third quarter comeback, with the extremely talented Matt Treacy on side to help net some vital score.

Despite good displays from Conor O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Sullivan and Dylan Corkery, they just could not stop the run of St Aidan’s, who won out 62-74.

First on the agenda yesterday was the U19 A Girls final between Dunshaughlin Community College and Holy Faith Clontarf, with the latter running out comprehensive 46-75 point winners.

After a close and tense first quarter, Jerome Westbrooks’ charges took complete control of the game, closing down an in-form Rachel Huijsdens of Dunshaughlin to outscore them by 26 points in the second quarter which was effectively the quarter that won the game for them. Superb displays from Ali Connolly, Mae Creane, Bronagh Power Cassidy and Maeve O Seaghdha saw them home to victory.

Next up it was the turn of St Joseph’s Bish (Galway) and St Malachy’s College (Belfast) who went head-to-head in the U16 A Boys final, with The Bish winning out 52-42 after a closely-contested game.

Aaron Kiernan and James Connaire were the driving forces behind the Galway team’s win, picking off some important scores in the face of a Malachy’s comeback, and managing to stand tall on defence when it mattered most to be crowned champions.

Scoil Chriost Ri Portlaoise powered home to glory in the third game of the day, as they won out 38-45 against Crescent College Comprehensive in the Under 16 A Girls final.

MVP Shauna Dooley and the hugely impressive Ciara Byrne controlled the game for Portlaoise, and met the challenge of Crescent College at every step to ensure the Laois school drove home to win in what was an extremely tight and competitive game.

A late comeback from Crescent College, led by the in-form Laura Stapleton and Eve Nealon, was not enough for the Limerick side as time ran out.

