Slick Setanta claim All-Ireland glory in Tallaght

There were big celebrations going on in Dublin last evening after Colaiste Pobail Setanta claimed victory on the opening day of the Subway All-Ireland Schools Cup basketball finals at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.

Colaiste Pobail Setanta (U16B Boys), Loreto Crumlin (U19B Girls), St Vincent’s Castleknock College (U16 C Boys) and Cross and Passion College Kilcullen (U16 B Girls) will be celebrating after huge wins in their respective finals yesterday. Colaiste Pobail Setanta overcame a spirited Our Lady’s Castleblayney team in the first morning game, with Sammi Fajana, Josh Timog and Adejare Adelani proving the difference for the Dublin school. Timog’s introduction proved to be key for Setanta, as his pace and speed saw them net a number of baskets off the fast break to see them out to a 41-67 point win.

Fajana netted 24 points to drive Setanta to victory, showing his range in style throughout the second, netting baskets under the boards and from the three-point line.

There was another win for a Dublin side in the next final, with Loreto College Crumlin overcoming Gort Community School of Galway in style, 38-57, with a fantastic showcase of shooting, ball handling skill and defence.

Darren McGuiness’s charges were in control from the off, with superb shows from MVP Claire Quinn Nealon and Niamh and Ciara White proving to be crucial for the team. Having won the U19 C Girls League last year, Loreto had no hesitation stepping up to the mark in the U19 B in the Cup this year, and with strong performances throughout the team, opened up a gap early on. It wasn’t all one way traffic though, as Ciara Helebert starred for Gort, proving crucial on both offence and defence and was the driving force behind her team’s display, but it just wasn’t to be as Loreto dominated to win well.

One of the most nail biting finals was the U16 C Boys final clash between Galway’s Coláiste na Coiribe and St Vincent’s Castleknock with the Castleknock boys winning by just one point at the death (50-51). Ug Roland Onuoha proved to be the match winner for Castleknock netting a massive 25 points to help his side on their way to a memorable victory, and a superb defensive display from Castleknock in the dying seconds saw them hang on to their lead to win.

The last game of the day served up another thriller as Colaiste Oiriall and Cross and Passion College Kilcullen went head-to-head in the Under 16 B Girls final. Gillian Wheeler and Miah Ryan were the stars of a glittering performance for Cross and Passion College Kilcullen as they stormed home to a 45-56 point win with Wheeler bagging the MVP award with a final tally of 25 points.

Despite strong displays from Caoimhe Nic An Bhaird Aisling Ni Ghallchoir, Gemma Nic Seain and Lara Ó Mairtin for Colaiste Oiriall, Wheeler and Ryan were too strong in the closing stages and kept cool and calm as the game came down to the wire to finish 45-56 to the good.

The All-Ireland Schools Cup finals continue in the National Arena today and tomorrow.